In another post, Khan shared the video of her being pushed inside the police van. In the caption, she wrote, "Dragged, detained for standing in peace. Asked questions to all the police people present there on why were we being detained? But no answer whatsoever! Sadak pe khade rehna kabse crime ho Gaya? Today will be the most peaceful sleep of my life. I stood for what was right! Still in the police station asking the same question! Why am I detained? Which law did I break? Forget about one’s democratic right, and protecting it, instead you are harming your own citizens, for what? I see shame in some of their eyes, but they are bound by their duties, they know, we know, what’s right and what’s wrong. My stand is clear. We lack accountability, EVERYWHERE. I still have hope, we will see a better future."