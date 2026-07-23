Kashmir Police Detain Over 1,000 Suspected OGWs After Cop Killed During Amarnath Yatra Duty

Jammu and Kashmir Police detained over 1,000 suspected overground workers across the Kashmir Valley after a policeman on Amarnath Yatra security duty was shot dead in Anantnag.
Officials said TRF, a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the targeted attack, prompting extensive anti-terror operations across six districts.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and other political leaders condemned the killing, while security forces continued efforts to trace the attacker and dismantle terror support networks.
Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a massive anti-terror crackdown across the Kashmir Valley after a policeman on Amarnath Yatra security duty was shot dead in a targeted attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.
More than 1,000 suspected overground workers (OGWs) linked to terrorist groups were detained for questioning as security forces intensified operations to track down the attacker and dismantle terror support networks.
Policeman Shot Dead During Amarnath Yatra Duty
The attack was the first terror strike targeting police personnel in the Valley this year.
Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, a resident of Budgam district, was on Amarnath Yatra security duty when a lone terrorist, believed to be a Pakistani national, opened fire on him.
Qureshi sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
According to officials, The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post shortly afterwards.
Officials said the assailant had been standing outside a shop with an assault rifle wrapped in cloth before opening fire. The shopkeeper, unaware of the terrorist's intentions, had reportedly asked the man if he wanted to buy anything while Qureshi was making purchases.
Valley-Wide Anti-Terror Crackdown Intensified
The killing triggered an immediate security response, with Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat visiting the attack site for a first-hand assessment.
Security forces cordoned off the area before expanding search operations across Anantnag, Srinagar, Budgam, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian.
Officials said nearly 700 of the more than 1,000 detainees were picked up in Srinagar alone.
A Srinagar Police spokesperson said the detentions were based on credible intelligence and formed part of an ongoing investigation.
"The coordinated operations... resulted in detention of nearly 700 suspected OGWs for questioning and verification in accordance with established legal procedures," the spokesperson said.
Police said the operations were aimed at identifying and dismantling networks providing logistical, financial, communication, transportation and shelter support to terrorist organisations.
Search Operations Continue Across South Kashmir
In Pulwama, police established mobile checkpoints at several locations, while Additional Superintendent of Police Shafat Najar supervised frisking and search operations.
In Shopian, police conducted large-scale counter-terror operations to strengthen the security grid, while in Budgam, preventive raids led to the detention of more than 200 suspects, including alleged OGWs, miscreants and narco-offenders, officials said.
Senior police officers continued to monitor operations across the Valley as security forces remained on high alert.
Leaders Condemn Killing of Policeman
At the Anantnag Police Lines, officers from the police, Army and paramilitary forces paid floral tributes to Head Constable Qureshi before his tricolour-draped coffin was sent to his ancestral home in Budgam.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act of terror, and said such incidents would not weaken efforts to restore peace.
"Today, on this occasion, when we have not even buried that brave hero yet, making any political statement standing here would be irresponsible and wrong on my part. So today, I will only offer my tributes to him; we will discuss other matters some other time," Abdullah said.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also condemned the attack and said those responsible would be brought to justice.
Leaders across the political spectrum, including CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, Peoples Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, also condemned the killing.