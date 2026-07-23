Facing NEET Heat, ABVP's Dharmendra Pradhan Led Protest Against Paper Leaks In 1997

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Published at:

An old report on the Union Education Minister's student agitation in Odisha has resurfaced as the Cockroach Janata Party steps up protests, demanding his resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy

Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan faces sustained protests, with the CJP demanding his resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak.

  • An old news report resurfaced showing Pradhan led an ABVP protest against examination paper leaks in Odisha in 1997.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts, while Rahul Gandhi and the CJP renewed criticism of the government's response.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is facing mounting pressure as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues its protests in New Delhi. For more than a month, demonstrators have been demanding his resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Pradhan, the BJP MP from Sambalpur, assumed charge of the Union Education Ministry in 2021. Earlier, he held the Petroleum, Skill Development and Steel portfolios in the Union government.

Amid the ongoing controversy, an old news report has resurfaced, recalling how Pradhan himself once led a major student agitation against examination paper leaks in Odisha.

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Pradhan's Protest History

In 1997, while serving as national secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Pradhan organised a protest against the Odisha government over alleged examination paper leaks.

"We staged a protest in front of the Odisha Secretariat. Around 1,500 students joined us," Prashant Rout, Pradhan's junior at Utkal University, told The New Indian Express.

Rout said the demonstration was peaceful but police resorted to a lathi charge on the protesters. "We were quite scared. Pradhan was badly beaten up. He suffered a few fractures," he recalled.

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Pradhan is the son of former BJP leader Debendra Pradhan, who served as Minister of State in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He entered parliamentary politics in 2004 after winning the Lok Sabha election from Deogarh, a constituency previously represented by his father.

Disha Students' Organization (DSO) members stage a protest in support of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Patna, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
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CJP demands Pradhan's Resignation

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has refused to relent in its campaign against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, insisting that he resign over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and the government's handling of the issue.

CJP leader Ashutosh Ranka said on Thursday that the agitation had grown into a nationwide campaign over the past one-and-a-half months.

The student-led organisation also rejected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that fast-track courts would be set up to deal with paper leak cases, maintaining that the measure did not address its principal demand for Pradhan's resignation.

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PM Promises Swift Action

In his first public remarks on the NEET controversy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said protecting the future of students was the government's top priority.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" Modi wrote on X. "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students." He added that those who try to harm the future of the youth will not be spared.

As of July 23, 2026, the specific operational and legislative details of the proposed courts—including their exact number, locations, setup timeline and precise legal jurisdiction—have not been officially finalised. Modi directed relevant departments to take all necessary steps to operationalise the decision. However, these new bodies will operationally resemble India's existing MP/MLA fast-track courts, The Hindu reported.

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Political Reaction

Reacting to the post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi blamed the Prime Minister for harming the future of the youth as well as the destruction of the education system. He also reiterated the student demands in his reply.

“You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it. The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them,” he said. 

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