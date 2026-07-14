Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Rejects ₹14 Crore Theft Claim, Estimates Real Amount to be Around ₹3 Crore

Trust treasurer Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj estimated the Ram Mandir donation theft at approximately Rs 3 crore, refuting claims of a Rs 14 crore loss.
Giri dismissed rumours regarding his resignation, asserting his commitment to the trust and comparing his resolve to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai resigned voluntarily due to negligence, with Giri clarifying that Rai was not made a scapegoat.
The suspected theft of Ram Mandir donations is roughly ₹3 crore, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govinddev Giri Maharaj said on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters in Pune, Giri dismissed rumours of his resignation and denied that ₹14 crore worth of valuables had been stolen.
"I can give a rough estimate that the theft is likely to be around ₹3 crore. The reports claiming that gold, silver and other valuables worth ₹14 crore were stolen are completely false," Giri told ANI.
Emphasising his commitment, he added, "Here in Pune, where we are sitting today, there is just a one-room house with a kitchen, and not even a single brick of it is in my name. The reports claiming that I have resigned are false. I have not submitted my resignation. I never said anything of that sort, nor is there any such thought in my mind. I am a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; I do not abandon the field."
Trust Leadership and Resignations
Addressing the departure of former Trust General Secretary Champat Rai following the probe, Giri explained that the exit was voluntary rather than coerced.
"It would not be correct to say that he was made a scapegoat. He acted negligently, realised it himself and resigned of his own free will. No one pressured him to resign," Giri said.
A three-member panel featuring an ex-Shirdi official and a retired Lt. Gen. has also been established to select the inaugural CEO for the Ram Temple.
SIT Investigation and Arrests
On July 1, the Uttar Pradesh government granted a 15-day extension to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to broaden its inquiry into the missing donations. Giri voiced his approval of the ongoing process, saying, "I am satisfied with the SIT investigation. We are not trying to influence the investigation in any way. This crime has been committed against Lord Ram, and those responsible must be punished."
Investigators have arrested eight people associated with the temple's donation collection and counting process. They have recovered substantial cash from the accused, including ₹20.39 lakh from Avinash Shukla, ₹18.07 lakh from Karunesh Pandey, ₹16.82 lakh from Anukalp Mishra, ₹14.25 lakh from Lavkush Mishra, ₹7.32 lakh from Ramashankar Mishra and ₹1 lakh from Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu.
(With Inputs From ANI)