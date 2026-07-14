Ram Mandir Trust Treasurer Rejects ₹14 Crore Theft Claim, Estimates Real Amount to be Around ₹3 Crore

Emphasising his commitment, he added, "Here in Pune, where we are sitting today, there is just a one-room house with a kitchen, and not even a single brick of it is in my name. The reports claiming that I have resigned are false. I have not submitted my resignation. I never said anything of that sort, nor is there any such thought in my mind. I am a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; I do not abandon the field."