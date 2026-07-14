Uproar In Chhattisgarh Assembly Over Alleged Shortage Of Fertilisers For Farmers

Opposition creates ruckus in Chhattisgarh Assembly over alleged fertiliser shortage for farmers.
Ruling BJP denies shortage and says adequate stocks are available, accusing Congress of creating panic.
Farmers’ groups claim delayed supply is forcing them to buy fertilisers at higher prices from the black market
The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly witnessed noisy scenes on Thursday as opposition parties created an uproar over the alleged shortage of fertilisers for farmers in the state.
Congress legislators, who are in the opposition, raised the issue during Question Hour and demanded an immediate response from the government. They alleged that farmers in several districts are facing acute shortage of key fertilisers like urea and DAP, which is affecting the ongoing kharif sowing season.
Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant said the government has failed to ensure timely supply of fertilisers to farmers. “This is a serious issue. Farmers are running from pillar to post but are not getting fertilisers. The government must explain why this shortage has occurred,” he said.
The ruling BJP government denied the allegations and said adequate stocks are available. Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam said the state has sufficient fertiliser supply and any local shortages are being addressed immediately. He accused the Congress of trying to create unnecessary panic among farmers.
The Speaker had to repeatedly intervene as the opposition continued to raise slogans and demand a discussion on the issue. The House was briefly adjourned twice due to the uproar.
Farmers’ organisations have also raised similar concerns in the past few days. They claim that delayed supply and inadequate quantities are forcing many farmers to buy fertilisers at higher prices from the black market.
The opposition has demanded a debate on the fertiliser shortage and sought a statement from the Chief Minister on the steps being taken to resolve the issue.
The state government has maintained that the situation is under control and that fertiliser availability will improve in the coming days as fresh supplies reach the districts.
This is not the first time the opposition has raised the issue of fertiliser shortage in the assembly. Similar uproars have been seen in previous sessions as well.
The matter is likely to dominate proceedings in the assembly in the coming days as the kharif season progresses.