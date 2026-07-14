FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Sweat It Out In Training Ahead Of Semifinal Vs France

Spain completed their final training session at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Monday with a full-strength squad available as head coach Luis de la Fuente fine-tuned preparations for Tuesday's FIFA World Cup semifinal against France. The session was followed by a pre-match press conference, where teenage star Lamine Yamal, celebrating his 19th birthday, dismissed suggestions that Spain feared their opponents. "We are European champions. It's simply football," Yamal said, adding that while he marked his birthday with a new diamond necklace, his biggest wish was to help Spain secure a place in Sunday's World Cup final.

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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-
Spain's Lamine Yamal, center top, responds to a question during a news conference Monday, July 13, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the team's World Cup semifinal soccer match against France. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Lamine Yamal
Spain's Lamine Yamal responds to a question during a news conference Monday, July 13, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the team's World Cup semifinal soccer match against France. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-
Spain players participate in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against France, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Pedro Porro
Spain's Pedro Porro speaks to reporters during a media session ahead of his team's semifinal soccer match against France, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Nico Williams
Spain's Nico Williams, left, and Marc Cucurella tap hands during a training session ahead of his team's semifinal soccer match against France, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Luis de la Fuente
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, top center, looks on as his players participate in a training session ahead of his team's semifinal soccer match against France, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-
Spain's Lamine Yamal participates in a training session ahead of his team's semifinal soccer match against France, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-
Spain players gather during a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against France, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Joan Garcia
Spain goalkeeper Joan Garcia, left, is visible through an obstacle during a training session ahead of his team's semifinal soccer match against France, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-
Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente arrives on the pitch for a training session ahead of his team's semifinal soccer match against France, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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Spain vs France Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-
Spain players participate in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against France, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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