FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain Sweat It Out In Training Ahead Of Semifinal Vs France
Spain completed their final training session at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Monday with a full-strength squad available as head coach Luis de la Fuente fine-tuned preparations for Tuesday's FIFA World Cup semifinal against France. The session was followed by a pre-match press conference, where teenage star Lamine Yamal, celebrating his 19th birthday, dismissed suggestions that Spain feared their opponents. "We are European champions. It's simply football," Yamal said, adding that while he marked his birthday with a new diamond necklace, his biggest wish was to help Spain secure a place in Sunday's World Cup final.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE