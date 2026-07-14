Kylian Mbappe Skips Part Of France Training, Set To Play Against Spain In FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal

France players sweated it out in their final training session on Monday ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal against Spain, with head coach Didier Deschamps confirming Kylian Mbappe will be fit for the blockbuster clash despite a minor ankle issue. Mbappe, who picked up the knock during France's quarterfinal win over Morocco, completed only part of the session as a precaution but is expected to start on Tuesday. Speaking after training, Deschamps insisted France would not concede possession to Spain, saying his side was equally capable of controlling the ball and expected a "battle for control." Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery echoed his coach's confidence, highlighting France's ability to counterattack, dominate possession and defend effectively against the European champions.

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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Kylian Mbappe
France's Kylian Mbappe participates in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Didier Deschamps
France head coach Didier Deschamps responds to a question during a news conference Monday, July 13, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the team's World Cup semifinal soccer match against Spain. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Warren Zaire-Emery
France's Warren Zaire-Emery responds to a question during a news conference Monday, July 13, 2026, in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the team's World Cup semifinal soccer match against Spain. | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Adrien Rabiot
France's Adrien Rabiot, center, Manu Kone, left, and Jean-Philippe Mateta participate in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Didier Deschamps
France head coach Didier Deschamps watches his team participate in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Manu Kone
France's Manu Kone participates in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Mike Maignan
France goalkeeper Mike Maignan participates in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Kylian Mbappe
France's Kylian Mbappe, right, sits on a bench during a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-Kylian Mbappe
France's Kylian Mbappe participates in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-
France participates in a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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France vs Spain Semi-final FIFA World Cup 2026 training highlights-
France's Kylian Mbappe, center, gestures toward a team photographer during a training session ahead of the team's semifinal soccer match against Spain, Monday, July 13, 2026, in Dallas. | Photo: AP/Julio Cortez
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