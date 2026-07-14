Kylian Mbappe Skips Part Of France Training, Set To Play Against Spain In FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal
France players sweated it out in their final training session on Monday ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal against Spain, with head coach Didier Deschamps confirming Kylian Mbappe will be fit for the blockbuster clash despite a minor ankle issue. Mbappe, who picked up the knock during France's quarterfinal win over Morocco, completed only part of the session as a precaution but is expected to start on Tuesday. Speaking after training, Deschamps insisted France would not concede possession to Spain, saying his side was equally capable of controlling the ball and expected a "battle for control." Midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery echoed his coach's confidence, highlighting France's ability to counterattack, dominate possession and defend effectively against the European champions.
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