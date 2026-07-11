Wimbledon 2026: Linda Noskova Defeats Fellow Czech Karolina Muchova To Win Her First Grand Slam Title

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Associated Press
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Noskova became the third Czech woman in four years to win the grass-court major, after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024

Linda Noskova Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026, AP
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic poses with the trophy after winning to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final. Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
Summary of this article

  • Linda Noskova defeated Karolina Muchova to win her first Grand Slam title

  • The 21-year-old suffered a second-set meltdown after Muchova foughtback

  • Noskova is the third Czech woman in four years to win the grass-court major, after Vondrousova in 2023 and Krejcikova in 2024

Linda Noskova is the latest in a long line of Czech women to win Wimbledon.

The 21-year-old Noskova recovered from a second-set meltdown in which she wasted five match points to overcome Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in an all-Czech final on Saturday for her first Grand Slam trophy.

Noskova became the third Czech woman in four years to win the grass-court major, after Marketa Vondrousova in 2023 and Barbora Krejcikova in 2024.

Petra Kvitova, who won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, was in attendance, as was the greatest Czech-born player of them all, Martina Navratilova — who won a record nine singles titles at the All England Club.

Navratilova looked on from the Royal Box, where she was seated next to Kate, the Princess of Wales, who was due to present the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy to Noskova.

Muchova and Noskova played doubles together at the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished fourth.

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