A Star Is Born! Linda Noskova Outlasts Fellow Czech To Script Wimbledon Fairytale

Linda Noskova of Czech Republic reacts as she holds the trophy after winning against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP/Brian Inganga

1/9 Britain's Princess Kate presents the champion trophy to Linda Noskova of Czech Republic after the women's singles final AP





2/9 Linda Noskova of Czech Republic reacts as she holds the trophy after winning against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP





3/9 Former tennis player Maria Sharapova sits in the royal box during the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth





4/9 Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic plays a return to Linda Noskova of Czech Republic during the Championships in London AP/Brian Inganga





5/9 Kate, Princess of Wales waves from the Royal Box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. Dave Shopland/Invision/AP





6/9 Wimbledon Chief Executive Sally Bolton walks onto Center Court to award the winners trophy to Linda Noskova of Czech Republic who defeated Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, AP





7/9 Linda Noskova of Czech Republic poses with the trophy after winning to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final. AP/Kin Cheung





8/9 Wimbledon 2026 Final: Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic, right and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic walk on to Centre Court. AP





9/9 Britain's Princess Kate presents the runner-up trophy to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic after the women's singles final AP/Kin Cheung





