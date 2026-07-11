A Star Is Born! Linda Noskova Outlasts Fellow Czech To Script Wimbledon Fairytale
Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Linda Noskova became a first-time Grand Slam champion after defeating fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in a gripping Wimbledon 2026 women's singles final on Centre Court. The ninth seed stormed through the opening set with aggressive baseline hitting before Muchova, playing in her maiden Wimbledon final, fought back to claim the second and force a decider. Undeterred by the setback, the 21-year-old Noskova regained control in the third set with fearless shot-making and composed serving to seal the biggest victory of her career. The triumph also made her the youngest Wimbledon women's singles champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011, capping off a dream fortnight with her maiden major title in an all-Czech final. See the best photos from the Muchova vs Noskova tennis match here:
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