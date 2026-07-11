A Star Is Born! Linda Noskova Outlasts Fellow Czech To Script Wimbledon Fairytale

Karolina Muchova Vs Linda Noskova Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Linda Noskova became a first-time Grand Slam champion after defeating fellow Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in a gripping Wimbledon 2026 women's singles final on Centre Court. The ninth seed stormed through the opening set with aggressive baseline hitting before Muchova, playing in her maiden Wimbledon final, fought back to claim the second and force a decider. Undeterred by the setback, the 21-year-old Noskova regained control in the third set with fearless shot-making and composed serving to seal the biggest victory of her career. The triumph also made her the youngest Wimbledon women's singles champion since Petra Kvitova in 2011, capping off a dream fortnight with her maiden major title in an all-Czech final. See the best photos from the Muchova vs Noskova tennis match here:

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Linda Noskova vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final, AP Photo
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic reacts as she holds the trophy after winning against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP/Brian Inganga
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Linda Noskova vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final, AP Photo
Britain's Princess Kate presents the champion trophy to Linda Noskova of Czech Republic after the women's singles final AP
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Linda Noskova vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final, AP Photo
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic reacts as she holds the trophy after winning against Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London AP
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Linda Noskova vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final, AP Photo
Former tennis player Maria Sharapova sits in the royal box during the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Linda Noskova vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final, AP Photo
Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic plays a return to Linda Noskova of Czech Republic during the Championships in London AP/Brian Inganga
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Linda Noskova vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final, AP Photo
Kate, Princess of Wales waves from the Royal Box on day 13 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. Dave Shopland/Invision/AP
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Linda Noskova vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026 Ladies Singles Final, AP Photo
Wimbledon Chief Executive Sally Bolton walks onto Center Court to award the winners trophy to Linda Noskova of Czech Republic who defeated Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, AP
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Linda Noskova Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026, AP
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic poses with the trophy after winning to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic in the women's singles final. AP/Kin Cheung
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Linda Noskova Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026, AP
Wimbledon 2026 Final: Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic, right and Linda Noskova of Czech Republic walk on to Centre Court. AP
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Linda Noskova Vs Karolina Muchova, Wimbledon 2026, AP
Britain's Princess Kate presents the runner-up trophy to Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic after the women's singles final AP/Kin Cheung
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