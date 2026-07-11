Argentina Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi, ARG Train Ahead Of QF Clash

Argentina's Lionel Messi, second from left, trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel

1/12 Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Rodrigo de Paul train for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





2/12 Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





3/12 Argentina's Lionel Messi trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





4/12 Argentina's Leandro Paredes trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





5/12 Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul, left, and Lionel Messi walk to training for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





6/12 Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni watches training for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





7/12 Players for Argentina train for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





8/12 Switzerland players train for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





9/12 Switzerland players train for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





10/12 Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





11/12 Switzerland's Granit Xhaka trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





12/12 Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin watches training for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel





