Argentina Vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi, ARG Train Ahead Of QF Clash

On one side of the field will be Argentina, the defending World Cup champions, boasting a roster that features the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Julián Alvarez and, of course, Lionel Messi, perhaps the greatest player of his generation. On the other side, Switzerland. Yes, the final quarterfinal match Saturday night could hardly seem a bigger mismatch. Argentina has the glitz and the glamor, to say nothing of the stars and the trophies, while the Swiss have never even reached the World Cup semifinals; in fact, they haven’t been to the quarterfinals since 1954, when they lost to Austria in a tournament they hosted.

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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos
Argentina's Lionel Messi, second from left, trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Rodrigo de Paul train for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 training photos
Argentina's Lionel Messi, center, trains with teammates for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-Lionel Messi
Argentina's Lionel Messi trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-Leandro Paredes
Argentina's Leandro Paredes trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-Rodrigo de Paul
Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul, left, and Lionel Messi walk to training for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-Lionel Scaloni
Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni watches training for the World Cup soccer tournament Friday, July 10, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-
Players for Argentina train for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 10, 2025, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-1
Switzerland players train for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-
Switzerland players train for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-Gregor Kobel
Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-Granit Xhaka
Switzerland's Granit Xhaka trains for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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Argentina Vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter final training photos-Murat Yakin
Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin watches training for the World Cup soccer tournament Thursday, July 9, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas. | Photo: AP/Charlie Riedel
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