Carney Defends Saudi Arabia Visit, Says Public Criticism of Countries Is 'An Ineffective Strategy'

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said engaging with Saudi Arabia was more effective than publicly criticising its human rights record, arguing that "lecturing countries from afar is an ineffective strategy."
The visit marks a departure from former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's confrontational stance that triggered a five-year diplomatic rift.
Carney favouring direct engagement while saying human rights concerns continue to be raised privately.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday defended his decision to visit Saudi Arabia despite the kingdom's human rights record, saying engagement with countries is more effective than public condemnation as Canada seeks to deepen trade and investment ties beyond the United States.
Speaking in the Saudi city of Jeddah during the first visit by a Canadian prime minister to the kingdom in 26 years, Carney said, "Lecturing countries from afar is an ineffective strategy."
"It's satisfying, but it's ineffective," he added, stressing that diplomatic engagement "doesn't mean that we agree with everything that a country is doing."
Carney met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as part of a broader effort to strengthen economic ties with the Gulf kingdom. His government has been seeking to diversify Canada's trade and investment partnerships beyond the United States amid tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump and uncertainty surrounding the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.
The visit marks a sharp contrast with the approach of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose government publicly criticised Saudi Arabia's human rights record in 2018. The criticism triggered a five-year diplomatic rift during which Riyadh expelled Canada's ambassador, suspended new trade and investment, and recalled thousands of Saudi students before relations were restored in 2023.
Saudi Arabia's human rights record has faced sustained international criticism, particularly following the 2018 killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. A US intelligence assessment concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed likely approved the operation, an allegation Saudi Arabia has denied.
Carney said the changing global landscape required Canada to broaden its international partnerships beyond its largest trading partner, the United States. He also reiterated his commitment to raising human rights concerns privately, citing a recent discussion with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.
"Because I was with the president, it was addressed favorably. If I sat in Ottawa ... I wouldn't have had that conversation. I wouldn't have had that impact. That's a small example," Carney said.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, who accompanied Carney on the trip, said she also raised human rights and consular issues during her meetings.
During the visit, Carney attended the signing of 13 commercial agreements and memorandums of understanding between Canadian and Saudi companies and institutions. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the deals are worth more than 1 billion Canadian dollars (about $710 million) and include agreements involving engineering firms Hatch and AtkinsRéalis.
Saudi Investment Minister Fahad Al-Saif described Canada as "a trusted long-term partner" and said Saudi investors offer "patient capital."
(with inputs from AP)