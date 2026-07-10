Israel Shares Intelligence on Alleged Iranian Plot to Kill Trump, Says Report

Israel has reportedly shared intelligence with the US alleging a new Iranian plot to assassinate President Donald Trump, though the information has not been independently confirmed.
US officials told CNN the warning referred to a specific alleged plot, while some suggested it could also influence Trump's decisions on possible military action against Iran.
The report comes amid reported differences between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the future course of the conflict with Iran, despite continued coordination between the two leaders.
Israel has shared fresh intelligence with the United States claiming that Iran is plotting to assassinate US President Donald Trump, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
According to the report, the intelligence has not been independently confirmed and comes amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran following renewed military exchanges.
According to a CNN report cited by The Wall Street Journal, the Israeli warning was conveyed to US officials this week.
While US intelligence agencies had already been tracking multiple reports suggesting possible assassination threats against Trump, the Israeli assessment reportedly referred to a specific alleged plot.
Some US officials told CNN that the Israeli intelligence could also be intended to influence Trump's deliberations on whether to escalate US military action against Iran.
Iran's Vow to Avenge Soleimani
Iran has repeatedly vowed to avenge the killing of Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, who was killed in a US drone strike ordered by Trump during his first term.
Speaking to reporters in Ankara on Wednesday, Trump referred to threats against his life.
"They want to take out the US leader—me," Trump said.
"I'm on every list. I saw this morning, I'm on every single one of their lists. And so far, I guess I've been a little bit lucky, but that maybe doesn't last very long," he added.
Trump, Netanyahu Reportedly Differ Over Iran
The report said differences have emerged in recent weeks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the future course of the conflict with Iran.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Netanyahu has favoured continuing military operations to achieve additional strategic objectives, while Trump has pushed for an end to the fighting, citing concerns over the impact of a prolonged conflict on the global economy.
The United States brokered a ceasefire with Iran last month.
Leaders Discuss Regional Situation
According to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, Trump and Netanyahu spoke by phone on Thursday and agreed to continue coordination between the two countries.
The statement said Trump also briefed Netanyahu on recent US activity in the Gulf.
The report also noted that mourners at the funeral of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei chanted slogans calling for Trump's death and displayed banners carrying similar messages.
According to previous Wall Street Journal reporting, Trump and Netanyahu remained in frequent contact during the early stages of the Iran conflict, exchanging intelligence assessments and discussing military targets.