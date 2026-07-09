Why Satluj Has Reopened Punjab’s Deepest Political Wounds?

Satluj was removed from ZEE5 in India days after its release, triggering a political row.
The film has revived debate over Jaswant Singh Khalra, Punjab's militancy years and censorship.
The controversy has divided Punjab's political parties ahead of the 2027 Assembly election.
The withdrawal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India within days of its release has drawn political reactions in Punjab. The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on the streaming platform on 3 July after years of disputes over certification. Less than 48 hours later, it was no longer available to viewers in India, although it remained accessible overseas. Its removal has renewed debate over Punjab's militancy years and allegations of extra-judicial killings, while raising fresh questions about government intervention in the film's release.
The decision has triggered reactions from political parties, Sikh religious bodies and rights groups. Their responses have turned the issue into a wider debate over justice, historical memory and the Centre's approach to Punjab's past. With the Assembly election due in 2027, the controversy has brought the politics of Punjab's militancy years back into public debate. Here is why the issue matters.
Why has Satluj become a political issue?
Directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Satluj was originally titled Punjab 95. It is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, whose investigation into alleged illegal cremations and enforced disappearances challenged official accounts of Punjab’s insurgency. When the film was submitted for certification in 2022, the Central Board of Film Certification reportedly sought 127 cuts and asked the makers to change its title. The filmmakers challenged the decision before later withdrawing their petition and opting for an OTT release under a new name.
The controversy widened after the film was removed from ZEE5 soon after its release. Attention shifted from the certification process to whether a film centred on documented allegations of human rights violations should have been withdrawn after reaching audiences.
Why are Punjab’s political parties divided?
The film’s withdrawal has drawn contrasting political responses. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and the Shiromani Akali Dal have condemned the decision, arguing that Khalra’s work forms an important part of Punjab’s history and should remain accessible to the public. They say removing the film discourages discussion of unresolved questions from the militancy years.
The Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has also questioned the decision, while the BJP has denied that it acted for political reasons. Government sources have maintained that the action was taken under the legal framework governing digital platforms and was based on security considerations. The differing responses reflect longstanding disagreements over how the violence of the 1980s and 1990s should be remembered and interpreted.
Why is the issue significant before Punjab’s 2027 election?
Questions of identity, Centre-state relations and the legacy of the militancy years have long featured in Punjab’s politics alongside concerns such as agriculture, employment and drug abuse. The Satluj episode has revived debate over accountability during that period, an issue that continues to resonate across sections of Sikh society.
The film's removal has prompted competing political responses ahead of the 2027 Assembly election. Regional parties have criticised the decision as an attempt to suppress an uncomfortable chapter of Punjab’s history, while the BJP has defended the legal process that resulted in the film being taken down. The differing responses have ensured that the film's removal remains part of Punjab's political discourse ahead of the 2027 Assembly election.
Why was the film removed?
On 5 July, ZEE5 announced that Satluj would no longer be available for streaming in India, although it remained accessible internationally. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting later directed the platform to remove the film, citing security concerns under the Information Technology Rules, 2021. Unlike theatrical releases, which require certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, OTT content is governed under a separate regulatory framework. Officials said the version released online had not incorporated the changes sought during the earlier certification process.
Who was Jaswant Singh Khalra?
Jaswant Singh Khalra was a bank employee who became a prominent human rights activist after using municipal cremation records to document what he alleged were thousands of illegal cremations during Punjab’s insurgency. His findings raised questions about enforced disappearances and alleged extra-judicial killings during Punjab's insurgency.
In September 1995, Khalra was abducted outside his home in Amritsar and never seen again. His body was never recovered. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted of his abduction and murder, while the Punjab and Haryana High Court later enhanced their sentences to life imprisonment. Three decades after his disappearance, Khalra’s work continues to shape debates over justice, state accountability and how Punjab remembers one of the most difficult chapters in its recent history.