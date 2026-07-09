Why Satluj Has Reopened Punjab’s Deepest Political Wounds?

The withdrawal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India within days of its release has drawn political reactions in Punjab. The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, premiered on the streaming platform on 3 July after years of disputes over certification. Less than 48 hours later, it was no longer available to viewers in India, although it remained accessible overseas. Its removal has renewed debate over Punjab's militancy years and allegations of extra-judicial killings, while raising fresh questions about government intervention in the film's release.