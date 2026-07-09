In Photos: Monsoon Unleashes Fury Across India, Floods, Landslides and Disruptions Mount

From flooded cities and overflowing rivers to landslides in the hills and widespread travel disruptions, the monsoon has left a trail of destruction across India. This photo gallery captures the impact of relentless rainfall, rescue operations, and the resilience of communities as several states grapple with the season's extreme weather.

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Rain in Vasai
Vehicles make their way through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, at Vasai-Virar in Palghar district, Maharashtra, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Pedestrians wade through waterlogged street in surat
People carry packets of food items on their heads as they wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rain, in Surat, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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House collapses in Rohini amid heavy rain
NDRF and other personnel conduct a rescue operation at the site after a three-storey under-construction house collapsed at Rohini amid heavy rainfall, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. Two people were pulled out of the rubble in the search and rescue efforts. | Photo: PTI
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Tanakpur-Jauljibi road blocked
A police official at the site after vehicular movement on the Tanakpur-Jauljibi road was blocked due to heavy rain, in Champawat, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Surat
Pedestrians make their way through a severely waterlogged road following heavy rainfall, in Surat, Gujarat, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Rain in Ahmedabad
Damaged remains of vehicles after a tree fell on them due to heavy rain and gusty winds, in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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16 feared trapped as garbage mound triggers building collapse in Pune
People gather after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse, following heavy rainfall, in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Maharashtra, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Traffic snarls on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway after carriageway caves in
Police personnel inspect and secure the caved-in section of the Jaipur-bound carriageway on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (NH-48) near Narsinghpur following heavy rainfall, in Gurugram, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Rain in Palghar
Trains run on waterlogged railway tracks after heavy rainfall, in Palghar, Maharashtra, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Rain in Delhi
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall, at Ghazipur in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Damaged tomatoes due to rain in Chikkamagaluru Weather: Rain in Chikkamagaluru
A worker discards damaged and rain-soaked tomatoes at the APMC market, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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A submerged temple in floodwater after rainfall
A partially submerged temple in floodwater following heavy rainfall, in Surat, Gujarat. | Photo: PTI
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Chenab River water level rises after heavy rainfall in Doda
Beas river flows in spate after heavy rain, in Kullu, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Water discharge begins from Khadakwasla dam
A street in a residential area remains waterlogged after authorities released water from the Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha river following heavy rains in the catchment areas of Pune's reservoirs, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Rain in Surat
Fire and emergency services personnel deploy a rescue boat in the flood-affected Limbayat Mithi Khadi area following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Surat, Wednesday, July 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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