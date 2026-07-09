In Photos: Monsoon Unleashes Fury Across India, Floods, Landslides and Disruptions Mount
From flooded cities and overflowing rivers to landslides in the hills and widespread travel disruptions, the monsoon has left a trail of destruction across India. This photo gallery captures the impact of relentless rainfall, rescue operations, and the resilience of communities as several states grapple with the season's extreme weather.
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