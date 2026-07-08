Explained: How US Struck Iran And Tehran Retaliated By Targeting Bahrain, Kuwait

Tehran denied responsibility for the latest attacks on commercial shipping. Iran's Foreign Ministry described Qatar's accusations as perplexing and insisted the country remained committed to the interim agreement. At the same time, it reiterated that commercial vessels faced risks if they used routes through the strait that had not been coordinated with Iranian authorities. Under the temporary ceasefire, ships were permitted to transit the waterway without paying charges for 60 days, but Tehran has maintained that it should determine approved navigation routes and later introduce transit fees, a proposal rejected by the United States and several Gulf Arab states.