Uttarakhand Govt Orders Probe Into Donation Irregularities At Badrinath Temple, Forms Three Members Committee

Uttarakhand ordered a probe into Badrinath donation irregularities.
A three-member panel will examine complaints and suggest reforms.
BKTC suspended an employee and filed an FIR.
Taking serious note of allegations and complaints over irregularities in donations and offerings at Badrinath Dham, the Uttarakhand government has ordered a high level probe on the the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
The state government has constituted a three-member committee to examine the allegations and suggest measures to strengthen transparency and accountability in the temple’s donation management system.
The panel will be headed by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop. Its other members are Sandeep Tiwari, Managing Director of the National Health Mission, Uttarakhand, and Jagat Singh Chauhan, Director (Finance) in the office of the Director General, Medical and Health Department.
BKTC Suspends Employee, Files FIR
Following the allegations, the BKTC suspended Pramod Nautiyal, a personal assistant posted in the chairman’s office, with immediate effect. The temple committee has also registered an FIR as the investigation continues.
Officials said the action was taken to ensure a fair and impartial probe while the allegations are examined.
The issue surfaced after an organisation named Bhairav Sena alleged financial irregularities at Badrinath Dham on Friday. The group also demanded a fair investigation into what it described as a case of financial misappropriation involving a person linked to the office of the Temple Committee chairman.
The allegations drew wider attention after a complaint claimed that money offered by pilgrims was being diverted by some employees despite being deposited through the prescribed procedure.
CCTV Footage, Donation Records Under Review
Officials have not yet confirmed the extent of any financial loss. The inquiry is expected to determine whether irregularities took place and identify those responsible.
As part of the probe, authorities are examining CCTV footage from the temple premises and reviewing donation records, cash-handling procedures and other financial documents. The committee will also assess the standard operating procedures followed for collecting, counting and auditing devotees’ offerings.
The Badrinath Temple, one of the most prominent Hindu pilgrimage sites and a key stop on the Char Dham Yatra route, receives lakhs of devotees every year and records significant donations during the pilgrimage season.