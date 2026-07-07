Ram Temple Cash Theft: SIT Probe Flags Major Security Failures in Ayodhya

The suspects earned a monthly salary of roughly Rs 20,000, which dropped to Rs 15,000 after deductions. Yet, investigators detected massive cash deposits, fixed deposits and other banking transactions. This mismatch suggested they routed the stolen funds through their own accounts and those of their families. The full scale of the theft remains unknown. Because of limited storage capacity, the system automatically overwrote all CCTV footage recorded before April 27. However, bank records and confessions from the accused indicate the thefts started much earlier, the report stated.