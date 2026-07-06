Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash At Dallas Stadium
Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: The 2025 UEFA Nations League final is poised to be replayed once more, but this time on a grander stage with significantly higher stakes. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is set to face off against the teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, taking place at Dallas Stadium on July 7, 2026. The current European champions have netted 8 goals in the tournament thus far, maintaining 4 clean sheets along the way, and they will be eager to build on this success. Meanwhile, A Seleção das Quinas arrives after a thrilling 2-1 victory over the 2018 finalists, Croatia. The atmosphere in Dallas is expected to be electric, as both nations aim to secure their spots in the quarter-finals.
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