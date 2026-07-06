Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Round Of 16 Clash At Dallas Stadium

Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Gallery: The 2025 UEFA Nations League final is poised to be replayed once more, but this time on a grander stage with significantly higher stakes. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal is set to face off against the teenage prodigy Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the Round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup, taking place at Dallas Stadium on July 7, 2026. The current European champions have netted 8 goals in the tournament thus far, maintaining 4 clean sheets along the way, and they will be eager to build on this success. Meanwhile, A Seleção das Quinas arrives after a thrilling 2-1 victory over the 2018 finalists, Croatia. The atmosphere in Dallas is expected to be electric, as both nations aim to secure their spots in the quarter-finals.

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Round Of 16
Fans hold a poster showing Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (7) before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match AP/Gareth Patterson
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Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Round Of 16
Spain's Lamine Yamal (19) arrives for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Monday, July AP/Gareth Patterson
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Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Round Of 16
Spain's Pedro Porro (12) arrives for the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Arlington, Texas AP/Gareth Patterson
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Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Round Of 16
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, front, and teammates enter to the pitch prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match AP
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Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Round Of 16
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, front, and teammates enter to the pitch prior to the World Cup round of 16 soccer match Julio Cortez
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Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Round Of 16
Spain's Marc Cucurella, left, and Lamine Yamal warm up before a World Cup round of 16 soccer match AP/Sam Hodde
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Portugal Vs Spain, FIFA World Cup 2026: Check Out Best Photos From Round Of 16
A fan of Spain holds up a replica of the World Cup trophy before the World Cup round of 16 soccer match AP/Ashley Landis
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