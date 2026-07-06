Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 Two Days After Premiere

ZEE5 pulls Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj

A note posted by ZEE5 on social media read, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.” The streamer also stated that they “stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”