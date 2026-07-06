Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 Two Days After Premiere

Streaming platform ZEE5 removed the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj on Sunday, just two days after its July 3 premiere.
The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated disappearances, mass cremations and extrajudicial killings in Punjab.
ZEE5 stated that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice but expressed commitment to bringing it back through due process.
Diljit Dosanjh's long-awaited film Punjab '95 was released on ZEE5 under the new title Satluj on Friday (July 3). Surprisingly, the Honey Trehan directorial has been taken down from the streaming platform in India.
On Sunday night, it released a statement on its social media handles sharing the update.
ZEE5 pulls Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj
A note posted by ZEE5 on social media read, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life.” The streamer also stated that they “stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives.”
It further read, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”
Have a look at the post here.
Satluj controversy
Satluj was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but was delayed due to the certification process.
The board had sought up to 127 cuts and a change of title. The case reached the Bombay High Court, but it was later withdrawn. The film was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after the Indian authorities reportedly raised objections.
Alongside Dosanjh, it also stars Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.
Satluj explores the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who exposed the disappearances, mass cremations and extrajudicial killings and illegal detentions within Punjab during the 1990s militancy era.