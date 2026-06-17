Have Never Seen an Audience Watching a Film so Quietly: Imtiaz Ali on 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

"I want to say that history is not just an episode of the past. Memory is a river that flows both ways. I want to quote Michael Jackson. He said: ‘I'm starting with the man in the mirror. I'm asking him to change his ways.’ "… The mistake we make is we feel we are powerless. We are not powerless... It can happen only because people want it. No one will come from outside. No Martian will come in a spacecraft and do it for you."