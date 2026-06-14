Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 2: Positive Reviews Fail To Spark Big Weekend Surge

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Day 2 earned ₹1.85 crore nationwide.
Imtiaz Ali's Partition drama collected ₹3.57 crore gross overall.
Positive reviews continue, but stronger Sunday numbers remain crucial.
Main Vaapas Aaunga's Box Office Day 2 has shown some improvement, but the film is still searching for the breakthrough it needs at the ticket window. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the emotional drama has received encouraging reviews from critics and audiences alike, yet the positive response has not translated into substantial box office numbers so far.
Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah, the film recorded a slight increase in earnings on its second day in theatres. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Main Vaapas Aaunga collected ₹1.85 crore on Saturday after opening with ₹1.15 crore on Friday. The film's total India gross collection now stands at ₹3.57 crore, while its India net collection has reached ₹3 crore.
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Faces Tough Competition
One of the biggest hurdles for the film is the crowded theatrical marketplace. Several new and holdover releases are competing for audience attention, making it difficult for Main Vaapas Aaunga to secure stronger footfalls.
Recent releases such as Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day are drawing viewers, while films including Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Bandar and horror hit Obsession continue to perform in cinemas.
Despite the competition, the film has generated positive word-of-mouth, particularly for its performances and emotional storytelling.
What Is Main Vaapas Aaunga About?
The film follows a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately attempting to travel to Pakistan. As he moves between memory and reality, his grandson pieces together fragments of a life shaped by Partition. Through this journey, the story explores loss, longing and the emotional scars carried across generations.
Speaking to ANI about the film's themes, Imtiaz Ali said, "To move forward, it is not necessary to forget the past. I feel that it is very important to keep the past open."
The filmmaker further added, "I don't like this whole thing of escapism. People often say — Forget it, move ahead, don't remember. I feel that you should remember. Open your heart. It will not stop you from progress."
Released this weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga will now rely heavily on Sunday collections to strengthen its opening weekend and build momentum in the coming days.