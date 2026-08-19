Jeong Eun Ji Announces ‘SUMMER, I’ Asia Tour Stops After Seoul Concerts

Jeong Eun Ji confirms three Asia stops for her SUMMER, I tour.
SUMMER, I features seven tracks with Eun Ji producing the album.
Asia tour dates include Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Taipei.
Apink’s Jeong Eun Ji is taking her solo concert 'SUMMER', I across Asia, with three international stops now confirmed. The announcement comes after the singer released her fifth mini album of the same name and ahead of her two Seoul concerts in September.
Jeong Eun Ji’s SUMMER, I Asia Tour
The Asia leg will take Eun Ji to Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong and Taipei. She will begin the international run in Kuala Lumpur on October 11, followed by Hong Kong on October 31 and Taipei on November 14. Her Seoul concerts are scheduled for September 12 and 13 at Ticketlink 1975 Theatre in Seoul.
The concerts will follow the release of SUMMER, I, Eun Ji’s fifth mini album. Released on August 11, the seven-track record features the title track i love LOVE alongside songs including NO FIGHT, Linguini, Baram Ttara, I Don’t Think We’ll Meet Again, Romantic Party and The Place Where Love Passed. Eun Ji also participated in producing the entire album.
What to know about SUMMER, I
The album explores different emotions associated with love through a mix of musical styles. Eun Ji has described summer as a fitting theme for the record, partly because she was born during the season. The title combines SUMMER with I, reflecting both the season and her own identity.
Her title track i love LOVE was written and composed with Eun Ji’s participation. The album also features contributions from musicians including 10CM, Jukjae and So Soobin.
The SUMMER, I Seoul concerts will take place on September 12 and 13, before the Asia leg begins in Kuala Lumpur on October 11.