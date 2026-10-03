Day In Pics: October 03, 2026

Indian shooters Parinaaz Dhaliwal, left, Maheshwari Chauhan, centre, and Anish pose for a photo at Indira Gandhi International Airport upon their return from the Asian Games in Japan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
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People gather during a vigil and prayer to honor the victims of two catastrophic earthquakes in June, 100 days after the disaster in La Guaira, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
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A demonstrator with her face painted marches during a protest marking the anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco massacre of protesting students, in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
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A man cries next to the body of his grandmother killed in a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine. | Photo: AP/Andrii Marienko
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Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the first free practice session ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian