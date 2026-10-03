Day In Pics: October 03, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 03, 2026

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Asian Games 2026 Indian shooters return
Indian shooters Parinaaz Dhaliwal, left, Maheshwari Chauhan, centre, and Anish pose for a photo at Indira Gandhi International Airport upon their return from the Asian Games in Japan, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI
1/4
Venezuela Earthquake
People gather during a vigil and prayer to honor the victims of two catastrophic earthquakes in June, 100 days after the disaster in La Guaira, Venezuela. | Photo: AP/Ariana Cubillos
2/4
Mexico Massacre Anniversary
A demonstrator with her face painted marches during a protest marking the anniversary of the 1968 Tlatelolco massacre of protesting students, in Mexico City. | Photo: AP/Marco Ugarte
3/4
Russia Ukraine War
A man cries next to the body of his grandmother killed in a Russian airstrike on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine. | Photo: AP/Andrii Marienko
4/4
Bahrain F1 GP in Malaysia Auto Racing
Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car during the first free practice session ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia. | Photo: AP/Vincent Thian

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

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