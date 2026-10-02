India Vs Malaysia Asian Games Men's Hockey Final, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India are one win away from history. The men’s hockey team return to action on Saturday in the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 gold-medal match, with the sport’s biggest prize within reach.
After a dramatic semi-final victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, the defending champions will take on Malaysia. Victory would bring India another Asian Games crown and secure a berth for the LA 2028 Olympic Games.
India have never managed back-to-back Asian Games gold medals, so Saturday offers them a chance to open a new chapter.
Malaysia, meanwhile, are chasing their first Asian Games gold. They, too, have gone through the competition unbeaten and finished top of Pool B with five straight wins.
Harmanpreet In Form
India will again depend heavily on captain Harmanpreet Singh. He has scored 10 goals from penalty corners and is second in the tournament scoring charts behind Pakistan’s Sufiyan Khan. Abhishek and Dilpreet Singh have each added nine goals.
For Harmanpreet and Manpreet Singh, the final also has special personal significance. A victory would make Harmanpreet the first Indian captain to lead the men’s side to two Asian Games gold medals, while Manpreet could become the only Indian to win three Asian Games golds after being part of the championship teams in 2014 and 2023.
The final presents a different challenge from anything that has gone before. An Olympic qualification spot and an Asian Games gold medal are both on the line, bringing a rare level of pressure. India will need to draw on their experience, stay disciplined and embrace the occasion.
History is within reach. On Saturday, India have the opportunity to make it their own.
All You Need To Know About India Vs Malaysia Asian Games Men's Hockey Final
When and Where Will the India Vs Malaysia match Take Place?
The Asian Games men's Hockey Final match between India Vs Malaysia will be played in Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium, Kakamigahara on Saturday, October 3rd.
What Time Will India Vs Malaysia Asian Games men's Hockey Final Begin?
The Asian Games men's Hockey Final between India and Malaysia is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India Vs Malaysia Asian Games men's Hockey Final?
The Asian Games men's Hockey Final between India Vs Malaysia will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India Vs Malaysia Asian Games men's Hockey Final Online in India?
The Asian Games men's Hockey Final between India Vs Malaysia will be streamed live in India on the Sonyliv app and website from 3:30 PM onwards.
India And Malaysia Squads
India: Jarmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Raj Kumar Pal, Mohith Shashikumar, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh, Sanjay, Suraj Karkera, Rajinder Singh, and Shilanand Lakra.
Malaysia: Marhan Jalil (C), Fitri Saari, Faizal Saari, Akhimullah Anuar, Shello Silverius, Zaimi Mat Deris, Faiz Jali, Ashran Hamsani, Hafizuddin Othman, Norsyafiq Sumantri, Azrai Abu Kamal, Aiman Rozemi, Muhajir Abdu Rauf, Shafiq Hassan, Amirul Azahar, Faris Harizan, Azimuddin Kamaruddin, and Aminudin Mohd Zain.