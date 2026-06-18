Hockey India Announces INR 10 Lakh Prize After Manpreet Singh's Historic Achievement

Manpreet Singh became India's most-capped hockey player, making his 413th international appearance against Germany
The veteran midfielder surpassed Dilip Tirkey's record of 412 international matches
Hockey India announced a INR 10 lakh cash award to honor Manpreet's historic achievement
Indian hockey stalwart Manpreet Singh added another remarkable chapter to his illustrious career on Wednesday by becoming the most-capped player in the history of Indian hockey. The experienced midfielder made his 413th international appearance during India’s FIH Pro League encounter against Germany, surpassing the long-standing national record of 412 matches held by former captain and current Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey.
To commemorate the milestone, Hockey India announced a cash reward of INR 10 lakh for the veteran, whose journey has mirrored India’s rise back among the sport’s global powers over the past decade and a half.
Manpreet Singh Breaks Indian Hockey Appearance Record
Manpreet’s latest achievement further strengthens his status as one of the finest players of his generation. Since making his senior debut in 2011 as a teenager, the midfielder has been a central figure in India's success across major international competitions. His leadership, work rate, and consistency have helped the national team secure historic achievements, including consecutive Olympic medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.
Recognizing the accomplishment, Hockey India hailed Manpreet as one of the modern era’s greatest servants of Indian hockey. The governing body highlighted his contribution to the national team's resurgence and his ability to perform consistently at the highest level for more than a decade.
Reflecting on the milestone, Manpreet said, “It is a very proud moment for me to have played so many matches for India. Representing the country has always been the biggest honour of my life and reaching this milestone makes me extremely happy.”
Indian Hockey Staar Eyes World Cup and Olympic Gold
Despite entering the record books, Manpreet remains focused on future goals rather than personal accolades. The 33-year-old emphasized that his biggest motivation continues to be winning major titles for India, particularly the Hockey World Cup and an Olympic gold medal.
“What motivates me is that I have always had a dream to play for India and win medals for the country. The World Cup and the dream of winning Olympic gold continue to inspire me every day,” he said.
With 413 international appearances, Manpreet now ranks fifth on the all-time list of most-capped men’s hockey players globally. Only Belgium’s John-John Dohmen, Dutch legend Teun de Nooijer, Australia’s Eddie Ockenden, and Great Britain’s Barry Middleton remain ahead of him. Given his continued presence in the national setup, the Indian midfielder could climb even higher on the prestigious list in the coming months.