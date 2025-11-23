Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025: Raheel Scores All Important Goal as India Beat Korea In Tournament Opener

A solitary strike from Mohammed Raheel in the opening quarter saw a second-string Indian side defeat three-time champions South Korea 1-0 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup opener

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raheel Scores All Important Goal as India Beat Korea In Tournament Opener
India celebrate a goal against Australia in their Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 clash. Photo: Hockey India
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2025 opener in Ipoh

  • Mohammed Raheel scored the only goal in the 1st quarter

  • IND face Belgium up next

A solitary strike from Mohammed Raheel in the opening quarter saw a second-string Indian side defeat three-time champions South Korea 1-0 in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament opener here on Sunday.

India, competing in the prestigious tournament after a gap of six years, scored the goal in the 15th minute when the hard-working Dilpreet Singh set it up for Raheel following a fine buildup by the men in blue, who enjoyed midfield dominance thanks largely to Abhishek and captain Sanjay, who was part of the Paris Olympic bronze-winning side.

The Koreans in fact had to do a lot of defending as India attacked from both flanks and even earned a penalty corner as early as in the fourth minute with Sanjay stepping up to take the set-piece.

However, the defender's shot was saved by the rival goalkeeper.

The five-time champions, who have entered the prestigious tournament after six years -- India last played here in 2019 and finished runners-up to Korea -- were in a spot of bother in the second quarter when the Koreans were making a desperate bid for the equaliser.

Korea had a chance in the 27th minute when one of their forwards made a full-hearted attempt to reach a passing ball in front of the goalmouth but could not connect despite a sliding effort.

Related Content
Related Content

India went into half-time leading 1-0.

India were back in dominant form in the third quarter and kept charging upfront regularly. They earned a penalty corner through Abhishek but the shot was way off target.

With India leaving hardly any pockets of space for the Koreans to attack, the story of dominance continued in the final quarter.

The match, which was scheduled to commence at 1:30pm IST got delayed by more than six hours due to incessant rains.

India will take on Belgium on Monday. Each side plays the other five teams once in a round-robin format with the winner earning three points and a draw fetching one point.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, ODI Series: BCCI Announces Squad; Shubman Gill Officially Out - Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs South Africa 2nd Test: Senuran Muthusamy Recalls 2019 Horror Tour - What Really Happened?

  3. IND Vs SA, 2nd Test Day 2: Senuran Muthusamy's Century Leads SA To 489 As IND Reach 9/0 In Reply

  4. Smriti Mandhana's Father Hospitalised, Cricketer's Wedding With Palash Muchhal Postponed - Report

  5. Who Is Senuran Muthusamy? South African, Who Has Indian Roots, Hit Maiden Ton In Guwahati

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  3. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

  4. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  2. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  4. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  5. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Breaking ‘Inherited’ Taboos: Why Kerala Muslims Are Remarrying Under Special Marriage Act

  2. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave Intensifies, Heavy Rain Expected November 26-28

  3. Bengaluru: BPO Managers Rescued After Gang Posing As Police Kidnaps And Extorts Rs 8.9 Lakh

  4. The Pamphlet Man: An Indian Professor’s Quest To Heal A Divided World

  5. Himachal Pilot’s Mortal Remains To Reach Native Village Today

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

  2. Wicked: For Good Review | A Dazzling Conclusion Questioning Apolitical Values In Troubled Times

  3. DIFF 2025 | Mapping Caste’s Endless Circuit

  4. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  5. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

US News

  1. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  2. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

  3. Trump Aide Says ‘Communist’ Is Visiting White House As President Prepares To Meet Mamdani

  4. US Clears Over USD 90 Million Weapons Sale To India, Including Excalibur And Javelin Systems

  5. Trump Confirms Friday White House Meeting With NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

World News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Peace Plan ‘Not My Final Offer’ As Allies Raise Concerns

  2. How Politics Is Affecting The G-20 Forum

  3. G20 Summit Opens With Early Adoption Of Declaration Despite US Objections

  4. US Report Says China Used India-Pakistan Clash To Test Its New Weapons

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For November 23–29, 2025: Major Life Changes Ahead For Aries, Taurus, Leo & Scorpio

  2. Desecration Of A Sacred Memory: Haq And The Pitfalls Of Dramatising History

  3. Why Sassoon Fishing Community Is Up In Arms Against Mumbai Port Authority: Explained

  4. Trump And Mamdani Meet At White House, Focus On Affordability And Housing

  5. AUS Vs ENG 1st Test, Ashes: Head’s Century Seals Two-Day Eight-Wicket Win For Aussies

  6. Justice B.R. Gavai Steps Down as Chief Justice of India: A Career Rooted in the Constitution

  7. South Africa Declares Gender-Based Violence A National Disaster After Nationwide Protests

  8. 120 Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar Starrer Off To A Slow Start