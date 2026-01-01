Hockey India League 2026 Playoffs Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Kalinga Lancers finished atop the points table with 16 points after the league phase, while Ranchi Royals secured the second spot with 12 points, earning them the right to compete for a direct entry into the final. The losing team in Qualifier 1 will get another lifeline in Qualifier 2, scheduled to be played on 25th January, where they will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Toofans and HIL GC.