Hockey India League 2026 Playoffs Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Soorma Hockey Club narrowly missed out from advancing to playoffs
Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1
Hyderabad Toofans meet HIL GC in Qualifier 2
The stage is set for the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs to begin at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday (January 23). Watch the hockey matches live.
The playoffs line-up was confirmed after Soorma Hockey Club narrowly missed out from advancing, despite registering a 6–1 victory over SG Pipers in the final group-stage match on Thursday. Soorma needed a seven-goal win to displace HIL GC from the fourth place, but could 'only' manage a five-goal difference.
Soorma were thus tied with Hyderabad Toofans and HIL GC on 11 points, but heartbreakingly finished fifth. Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals, the top two teams, had already booked a meeting in Qualifier 1; Toofans and HIL GC will face off in the Eliminator.
Kalinga Lancers finished atop the points table with 16 points after the league phase, while Ranchi Royals secured the second spot with 12 points, earning them the right to compete for a direct entry into the final. The losing team in Qualifier 1 will get another lifeline in Qualifier 2, scheduled to be played on 25th January, where they will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Toofans and HIL GC.
Hockey India League 2026 Playoffs Schedule
Eliminator: Hyderabad Toofans vs HIL GC on 23 January, 5pm IST
Qualifier 1: Kalinga Lancers vs Ranchi Royals on 23 January, 7:30pm IST
Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs loser of Qualifier 1 on 25 January, 7.30 pm IST
Third-place playoff: Loser of Qualifier 2 vs loser of Eliminator on 26 January, 5pm IST
Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Qualifier 2 on 26 January, 7.30pm IST
Hockey India League 2026 Playoffs: Live Streaming Info
Where will the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs be played?
All matches of the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar between January 23 and January 26.
Where will the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs be telecast and live streamed?
All matches of the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports in India. The matches will also be live-streamed on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel in the country.