Hockey India League 2026 Playoffs Guide: Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Here is a handy guide for the playoffs stage of the men's Hockey India League 2026, including the teams in action, points table standings, fixtures, match timings and live streaming information

Ranchi Royals finished second in the league phase with 12 points. Photo: Hockey India League
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Soorma Hockey Club narrowly missed out from advancing to playoffs

  • Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1

  • Hyderabad Toofans meet HIL GC in Qualifier 2

The stage is set for the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs to begin at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday (January 23). Watch the hockey matches live.

The playoffs line-up was confirmed after Soorma Hockey Club narrowly missed out from advancing, despite registering a 6–1 victory over SG Pipers in the final group-stage match on Thursday. Soorma needed a seven-goal win to displace HIL GC from the fourth place, but could 'only' manage a five-goal difference.

Soorma were thus tied with Hyderabad Toofans and HIL GC on 11 points, but heartbreakingly finished fifth. Kalinga Lancers and Ranchi Royals, the top two teams, had already booked a meeting in Qualifier 1; Toofans and HIL GC will face off in the Eliminator.

Kalinga Lancers finished atop the points table with 16 points after the league phase, while Ranchi Royals secured the second spot with 12 points, earning them the right to compete for a direct entry into the final. The losing team in Qualifier 1 will get another lifeline in Qualifier 2, scheduled to be played on 25th January, where they will face the winner of the Eliminator match between Toofans and HIL GC.

Hockey India League 2026 Playoffs Schedule

Eliminator: Hyderabad Toofans vs HIL GC on 23 January, 5pm IST

Qualifier 1: Kalinga Lancers vs Ranchi Royals on 23 January, 7:30pm IST

Qualifier 2: Winner of Eliminator vs loser of Qualifier 1 on 25 January, 7.30 pm IST

Third-place playoff: Loser of Qualifier 2 vs loser of Eliminator on 26 January, 5pm IST

Final: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs winner of Qualifier 2 on 26 January, 7.30pm IST

Hockey India League 2026 Playoffs: Live Streaming Info

Where will the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs be played?

All matches of the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar between January 23 and January 26.

Where will the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs be telecast and live streamed?

All matches of the Hockey India League 2026 playoffs will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports in India. The matches will also be live-streamed on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel in the country.

Published At:
