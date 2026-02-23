Ikkis To Stream Rent-Free On OTT: When And Where to Watch Dharmendra's Last Film

Agastya Nanda's debut film Ikkis, which marks late Dharmendra's last on-screen work, hit the theatres on January 1. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences upon its theatrical release. The war biopic was released on OTT but only on a rental basis. Now, it has gone rent-free.

A still from ‘Ikkis’ (2026) - IMDB
Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

When and where to watch Ikkis rent-free

Amazon Prime Video acquired the streaming rights but initially made it available only on a rental basis. Subscribers had to pay an additional Rs 349 to watch the film. But now it will be available to stream free of cost from February 26, 2026.

About Ikkis

Ikkis chronicles the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21. He was posthumously honoured with India's highest military recognition, the Param Vir Chakra, for his valour and dedication in the Battle of Basantar during the 1971 India–Pakistan War.

Ikkis is beyond a war drama. It prioritised human aspects and empathy rather than focusing on a hyper-nationalistic tone. Raghavan presented the story of the war hero with dignity, restraint and respect.

BAFTA 2026 Honours Dharmendra In Memoriam segment - Instagram
BAFTA 2026 Honours Dharmendra in Emotional In Memoriam Tribute

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film was backed by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock films, and written by Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti and Arijit Biswas.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Rahul Dev, Sikandar Kher, Vivaan Shah, Deepak Dobriyal, and Simar Bhatia played significant roles in the film.

An excerpt of Outlook India review of Ikkis reads: "This film, despite its weighty subject, positions itself as a fantastic benchmark in 2026. Though uneven at times, it attempts a mature and responsible approach to war storytelling. Overall, Ikkis proves to be a fantastic palate cleanser to the nationalist drama genre, balancing the appetite for action with the very real human costs of war."

Ikkis box office

The film was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 60 crore, and earned around Rs 35.35 crore net in India. It grossed Rs 41.71 crore domestically and Rs 3.50 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 45.21 crore.

