Phantom Lawyer OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Yoo Yeon Seok-Esom's Legal Fantasy Show

K-drama Phantom Lawyer will be available to watch on OTT this March.
The fantasy legal drama stars Yoo Yeon Seok and Esom.
Here's when and where Indian audiences can watch Phantom Lawyer online.
Yoo Yeon Seok-starrer K-drama Phantom Lawyer is set to premiere online. Yeon-seok plays Shin Yi-rang, a budding lawyer. Esom portrays Han Na-hyeon, an elite lawyer. It marks Yeon Seok and Esom's first on-screen collaboration. The courtroom drama is about morality, rivalry and secrets. The show also stars Kim Kyung-nam as Yang Do-kyung. Here's when and where you watch Phantom Lawyer on OTT in India.
When and where to watch Phantom Lawyer on OTT in India
The fantasy legal K-drama will premiere on SBS in South Korea on March 13, 2026. Fresh episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday at 21:50 (KST). The Indian audience can stream it on Netflix the same day.
Phantom Lawyer story
Phantom Lawyer follows Shin Yi-rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a late-blooming lawyer, who wants to earn a name and fame in Seocho District. After facing rejections, he takes a risk by renting a place that once belonged to a shaman. Yi-rang begins to see ghosts and gets possessed by the spirits that become his clients, who share their tragic backstories with him, giving a comical twist to the story.
Han Na-hyeon works at a reputed law firm, Taebak Law Firm, Seoul. She is known for winning most of the cases in her career. She has a hidden past, but don't let it come out until she meets Yi-rang. While Yi-rang is emotional, Na-hyeon has a rational mindset when it comes to solving cases. Eventually, both come together to solve the cases of the ghosts.
Kim Kyung Nam plays a dishonest lawyer who works in the same law firm. He shows his true colours when Na-hyeon is drawn towards Yi-rang.
The television series is co-written by Kim Ga-young and Kang Cheol-gyu, and directed by Shin Jung-hoon. Studio S and Mongjakso have backed the project.