Phantom Lawyer OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Yoo Yeon Seok-Esom's Legal Fantasy Show

Yoo Yeon Seok-starrer K-drama Phantom Lawyer is set to premiere online. Yeon-seok plays Shin Yi-rang, a budding lawyer. Esom portrays Han Na-hyeon, an elite lawyer. It marks Yeon Seok and Esom's first on-screen collaboration. The courtroom drama is about morality, rivalry and secrets. The show also stars Kim Kyung-nam as Yang Do-kyung. Here's when and where you watch Phantom Lawyer on OTT in India.

When and where to watch Phantom Lawyer on OTT in India

The fantasy legal K-drama will premiere on SBS in South Korea on March 13, 2026. Fresh episodes will air every Saturday and Sunday at 21:50 (KST). The Indian audience can stream it on Netflix the same day.

Phantom Lawyer story

Phantom Lawyer follows Shin Yi-rang (Yoo Yeon Seok), a late-blooming lawyer, who wants to earn a name and fame in Seocho District. After facing rejections, he takes a risk by renting a place that once belonged to a shaman. Yi-rang begins to see ghosts and gets possessed by the spirits that become his clients, who share their tragic backstories with him, giving a comical twist to the story.

Han Na-hyeon works at a reputed law firm, Taebak Law Firm, Seoul. She is known for winning most of the cases in her career. She has a hidden past, but don't let it come out until she meets Yi-rang. While Yi-rang is emotional, Na-hyeon has a rational mindset when it comes to solving cases. Eventually, both come together to solve the cases of the ghosts.

Kim Kyung Nam plays a dishonest lawyer who works in the same law firm. He shows his true colours when Na-hyeon is drawn towards Yi-rang.

The television series is co-written by Kim Ga-young and Kang Cheol-gyu, and directed by Shin Jung-hoon. Studio S and Mongjakso have backed the project.

