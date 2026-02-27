Byun Yo Han And Tiffany Young Are Legally Married, Plan Simple Ceremony In Future

Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young are now legally husband and wife.
They registered their marriage on Friday, February 27, 2026.
The couple is considering a simple wedding ceremony with family members in attendance.
South Korean stars Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young are now husband and wife. They registered their marriage on February 27, 2026. It was confirmed by Yo Han's company. It revealed that the couple decided to first register their marriage and will tie the knot in a simple wedding ceremony with the family members in attendance. Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young's wedding date and location are yet to be revealed.
Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young's marriage registration
Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young, a member of Girls’ Generation and also an actress, are legally married now.
According to Chosun, TEAMHOPE, Byun Yo-han’s agency, stated that the actors have completed their marriage registration today, “based on deep trust and love for each other.”
The agency added, “Although there is a cautious concern that continuous news might cause fatigue, the two actors have expressed their desire to share the news first with fans who have always supported them with great love, and we respect this wish to inform you accordingly.”
The agency also stated that there are no confirmed details of date, time or locations of their future wedding, but they are “cautiously considering a simple wedding ceremony in the form of a worship service to express gratitude with family members in the future.”
“The two, starting a new journey in life, will remember the support and love received and strive to repay it with a more mature appearance. We sincerely thank you for your interest and kindly ask for your warm support as the two walk firmly together in love,” the agency stated further.