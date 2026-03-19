Val Kilmer AI comeback: Late Actor Returns In As Deep As The Grave

Summary of this article
Val Kilmer's AI comeback realised in As Deep as the Grave.
Film uses generative AI with family approval and estate support.
Debate grows around AI use in posthumous Hollywood performances.
The Val Kilmer AI comeback is set to bring the late actor back to screens in As Deep as the Grave, nearly a year after his death. The film features a digitally recreated version of Kilmer, marking a significant use of generative AI in Hollywood storytelling.
Originally cast in 2020 for a role in a project titled Canyon Of The Dead, Kilmer was unable to film due to declining health. The film, now renamed As Deep as the Grave, has been completed using AI technology to realise the performance that was once intended for him.
How AI recreated Val Kilmer’s performance
As reported by Variety, the digital recreation was carried out with the approval of Kilmer’s family and estate, who also contributed archival material, including younger images of the actor. It was also reported that the estate was compensated for the use of his likeness. The AI-generated version is said to appear in a “significant part” of the final film, with both visual and vocal elements reconstructed using existing footage and voice data.
The film’s director Coerte Voorhees stated that the role had always been envisioned for Kilmer. It was said that the character had been specifically designed around the actor, drawing from his personal background and connection to the American Southwest. It was further shared that production had once been ready to proceed, but had been halted due to Kilmer’s deteriorating medical condition.
Family support and ethical debate
Support from Kilmer’s family was described as a key factor in moving forward with the project. It was conveyed that the story had held personal importance to the actor, and that his involvement had been something he had strongly desired. It was acknowledged that the decision could be viewed as controversial, but it was emphasised that the choice aligned with Kilmer’s wishes.
The film follows archaeologists Ann and Earl Morris as they explore the Canyon de Chelly in Arizona, tracing Navajo history. The cast includes Abigail Lawrie, Tom Felton, Wes Studi and Abigail Breslin.
Kilmer, known for Top Gun and Batman Forever, died at 65 after complications from pneumonia. He had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and had continued working despite losing his voice, even using AI-assisted speech in Top Gun: Maverick. His passing was confirmed on April 1, 2025.