Val Kilmer AI comeback: Late Actor Returns In As Deep As The Grave

How AI recreated Val Kilmer’s performance

As reported by Variety, the digital recreation was carried out with the approval of Kilmer’s family and estate, who also contributed archival material, including younger images of the actor. It was also reported that the estate was compensated for the use of his likeness. The AI-generated version is said to appear in a “significant part” of the final film, with both visual and vocal elements reconstructed using existing footage and voice data.