Karuppu OTT Release Date Confirmed: When And Where To Watch Suriya-Starrer Tamil Blockbuster

Karuppu will have its digital premiere this June on a leading OTT platform.
Suriya-starrer has already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the worldwide box office.
The Tamil action-fantasy film also stars Trisha Krishnan.
Karuppu OTT release update: Suriya-starrer Tamil action-fantasy film, which hit the theatres worldwide on May 15, 2026, is set for grand digital debut in less than a month. Karuppu will have its OTT release this June. Those who missed the RJ Balaji directorial can now watch it at home.
Karuppu will premiere on a leading OTT platform, which announced its digital release date today on social media with a new poster.
It has emerged as a massive Tamil blockbuster, crossing Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.
When will Karuppu release on OTT?
Suriya and Trisha's film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 12, after its theatrical run. Alongside the original versions, it will also be available to stream in dubbed versions: Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.
Karuppu story
The film follows lawyer Saravanan (Suriya), possessed by a deity, who fights against the injustice meted out to marginalised communities.
Earlier, at the audio launch of the film, Balaji had said, "Every 10 minutes, there will be a high point in the film," adding that the narrative is crafted to maintain consistency throughout the film, with the first half building emotional depth and the second half having crowd-pleasing moments.
Amid the box office success, the film got embroiled in controversy for referencing Ilaiyaraaja's copyright disputes, following which the makers issued a public apology and confirmed that the controversial scene will either be removed in future versions of the film.
RJ Balaji, Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu, among others, round out the cast.
Karuppu box office collection
Karuppu's box office collection stands at Rs 193.40 crore, and the worldwide gross collection is 304.14 crore after 24 days.