South OTT And Theatrical Releases This Week (June 8-14, 2026): Karuppu, Dridam, Varavu And More

This week, there is an interesting lineup of South titles releasing on OTT and in theatres.
From Malayalam to Telugu and Tamil, there is something for everyone.
Karuppu and Dridam are major OTT releases, while Varavu leads the theatrical space.
The second week of June is packed with a new wave of South Indian releases in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, arriving on OTT platforms and theatres this week. This week's South Indian titles offer a mix of gripping thrillers, action dramas and romantic films.
New South OTT releases this week (June 8-14, 2026)
1. Karuppu - June 12 (Amazon Prime Video)
Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil fantasy action-thriller stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan. Yogi Babu, Indrans, Sshivada, Swasika, Natty, Supreeth Reddy, Anagha Maya Ravi and RJ Balaji round out the cast.
The film is about a deity, Vettai Karuppu, who disguises himself as a lawyer to fight against the exploitation of a young girl who needs a liver transplant.
2. Dridam - June 12 (JioHotstar)
Directed by Martin Joseph Tharakunnel, the Malayalam mystery thriller is headlined by Shane Nigam, with Shobi Thilakan, Krishna Prabha, Nandan Unni, Kottayam Ramesh, Dinesh Prabhakar, and Mathew Varghese playing pivotal roles.
The film follows Vijay Radhakrishnan, a newly appointed Sub-Inspector, posted in Idukki, Kerala. Soon, his expectations of living a peaceful life turn into a nightmare when there are multiple criminal incidents in the village. Vijay faces pressure from both his superiors and the public as he unravels some mystery in the village.
3. Ramani Kalyanam - June 12 (SunNXT)
The Telugu romantic drama stars Deepshikha Chandran, Surya Vashistta, Srinivasa Reddy, Chaitu Jonnalagadda, and Shyamala.
It follows the lives of Sanjana and Raj, who are dealing with physical and emotional challenges and find solace in each other's company.
4. Sshhh Season 3 - June 12 (Aha Video)
Poonam Bajwa, Kiran Rathore, Thamizhvani, Divi and Divya Ganesan star in this Tamil anthology romantic drama.
The show explores the personal and romantic struggles of four different women navigating identity and relationships.
South theatrical releases this week
5. Sing Geetham - June 11
The Teulgu fantasy musical stars Ahilya Bamroo, Ayaan K, Shalini Kondepudi, Tulasi Shivamani, and others.
It follows Prathap, who arrives in a mysterious village in search of a better future, but is trapped in a clash between modern development and the village’s age-old traditions.
6. Habeebi - June 12
The Tamil period romantic drama stars Kasthoori Raja, Esha Mohammed, Malavika Manoj, Dhanasree Sudhakaran, and Anusreya Rajan.
The film is about a forbidden love between a young boy and a girl living in a conservative society in southern Tamil Nadu, leading to a clash within the communities.
7. Uttara - June 12
The Kannada drama stars Narayan Swamy, Tara and Ashwini Gowda.
It is about Bharat, a truck driver, who discovers that his wife, Sati, is in a relationship with another man named Rajesh, leading to a divorce.
8. Varavu - June 12
The Malayalam action thriller is headlined by Joju George, alongside Arjun Ashokan, Deepak Parambol, and Abhimanyu Thilakan, among others.
Set in a hillside town, it is about how a single incident leads to a chain of events that changes several lives forever.
Graamaayana (Kannada), Police Complaint (Telugu), and Charukesi (Tamil) are other South Indian theatrical releases.