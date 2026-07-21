In Defence Of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Zimbabwe Captain Urges Patience For Teen Phenom

ZIM captain Sikandar Raza has spoken on IND batting star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Raza defended the young batter after his failure in the recent English tour
Raza has called him a 'supremely talented cricketer'
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza has defended Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old faced heavy criticism after a tough debut series in England, where he scored 14, 13, and 15 during India's 0-4 T20I series loss, twice falling to Jofra Archer’s short-pitch bowling.
Despite the teenager's low scores, Raza urged patience, expecting him to excel as an opener during India's tour of Zimbabwe series. The three-match series starts this Thursday, with the second and third T20Is scheduled at the same Harare venue on July 25 and 26.
"Vaibhav is a supremely talented cricketer. If a 15-year-old kid is playing international cricket, criticising him after just two or three matches isn't justified," Raza said on JioStar. "I think Vaibhav has a lot of very good senior cricketers around him. If he is managed and handled well, I think Vaibhav could be a generational talent."
The young left-handed batter will now return to familiar surroundings in Harare, where he had lit up the ICC Under-19 World Cup in January with a match-winning 80-ball 175 against England in the final.
"To see what he has done over the last year, what he has done for India Under-19, and the fact that he made his international debut at the same age, these are no small feats by any means. You don't get to hear such stories nowadays. Vaibhav is special. It will be important how he is managed and handled," Raza highlighted the magnitude of the teenager's achievements.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe captain dismissed the idea that India are overwhelming favourites. Zimbabwe enter the series with high confidence following recent wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, alongside a massive 23-run upset against Australia in the T20 World Cup.
Raza Previews India Vs Zimbabwe Series
"Both countries will have an equal chance in this series. But one thing I am very sure about is that because Zimbabwe has been playing very consistent and very entertaining cricket, I can say this for sure that this series will be very entertaining," the 40-year-old continued. "As far as winning or losing is concerned, both countries have an equal chance to win the series".
The veteran all-rounder, who has 136 T20Is under his belt, acknowledged India's high-risk, high-reward style of play.
He explained: "As far as their batting line-up is concerned, if it clicks on the day, they'll bat you out of the game. But with high-risk cricket, sometimes it doesn't come off, and when that happens and the total isn't as big, the other team does have a chance."
With both teams currently rotating squads, Raza expects an unpredictable contest. India will be led by Shreyas Iyer, and the squad will feature a mix of proven performance and rising stars.
India's tour of Zimbabwe Squad
India: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (wk) and Ravi Bishnoi.
"Yes, India is going through a transition and to some extent you'll see Zimbabwe is also going have a little bit of transition happening as well. I don't see it as a one-sided series."
The Pakistan-born Raza concluded by praising the deep cricketing relationship between the two nations while also noting the immense learning value for his side.
"India has been a great friend to Zimbabwe cricket. From the players' point of view, it's about the growth of the players and the exposure they get from playing against the world champions, as India are," he said.
Where to watch the live telecast of India tour of Zimbabwe 2026 in India?
The three-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe will be broadcast live on Zee’s Unite8 Sports network.
Where to watch the live streaming of India tour of Zimbabwe 2026 in India?
Fans can watch the live streaming of the series on the FanCode app and website.