MEA Calls Russian Attack 'Deeply Regrettable' as Four Indians Killed In Odesa

Four Indian nationals were killed and another was critically injured after a Russian missile struck the commercial vessel MV GOLDEN LEO departing Odesa
India's Ministry of External Affairs confirmed there were 17 crew members, including five Indians, on board the vessel
India condemned the attack, calling strikes on commercial shipping and civilian seafarers "deplorable"
Four Indian crew members were killed and another is in critical condition after a Russian missile struck a commercial vessel departing from Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday, India's Ministry of External Affairs said, according to a statement released on Monday.
The vessel, MV GOLDEN LEO, was attacked on the evening of July 19 while departing the port of Odesa, the ministry said. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals. "As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalized in a critical condition," the statement said.
"Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," the ministry added.
India condemned the attack and reiterated that "targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the assault on the capital as "one of the most massive ballistic attacks" on Kyiv since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 41 missiles, including Iskander ballistic and hypersonic Zircon missiles, along with 125 drones. Air defences intercepted 18 missiles and 108 drones.
Four people were killed in the northeastern city of Kharkiv after a strike hit a postal terminal in the city's suburbs, while an elderly woman was killed in Kyiv. Two more people died in the southern Zaporizhzhia region and one person was killed in Sumy.
Separately, Ukraine's navy said Russian missiles struck a Turkish-owned civilian cargo ship carrying grain in the Black Sea off the coast of Odesa, killing five crew members. Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi said the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel had departed carrying corn with a crew of 17 sailors from India and Syria, along with one Ukrainian national. Eight crew members were rescued, while five remained missing as the vessel continued to burn late on Sunday.
Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote on X, "A civilian ship. An international crew. A route serving global food security. Putin saw another target. This attack leaves no room for illusions. Putin's Russia does not care whom it kills."
Escalating Strikes And Response
The latest strike follows a series of recent Russian attacks on Ukraine's southern ports, which handle much of the country's grain exports and other strategic cargo. Ukraine, meanwhile, said it had stepped up attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. Zelensky said Ukrainian security service units struck three oil depots in Russia's Stavropol region and another fuel-sector facility, while Ukrainian forces also hit three Russian "shadow fleet" oil tankers in the Black Sea.
The Caspian Pipeline Consortium said its Black Sea export terminal had also been struck, damaging two tankers and forcing the suspension of oil-loading operations, with no injuries or oil spills reported.
Zelensky said Russia had "used about 1,450 strike drones, more than 1,640 guided bombs and 99 missiles of various types against Ukraine" over the past week. "Protection against ballistic missiles is our constant and top priority right now. Interceptors are needed every day."