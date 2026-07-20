The Women's Hundred 2026: Here's List Of Indian Players Set To Participate In Sixth Edition Of 100-Ball Competition

The 2026 season brings corporate takeovers and a new auction format to the tournament
Indian stars secured key contracts, though some hopefuls went unsold
Jemimah Rodrigues has already joined Southern Brave in the UK
The 2026 season of The Hundred marks a watershed moment for the tournament, kicking off its high-octane fixtures from July 21 to August 16. Entering its landmark sixth edition, the competition has officially transitioned into a new era driven by major corporate takeovers. Following the sale of equity stakes to private investors—including major Indian Premier League
Following the sale of equity stakes to private investors—including major Indian Premier League franchise owners, tech titans, and global private equity firms—the tournament has adopted fresh global branding, transitioning iconic sides into entities like MI London, Manchester Super Giants, and Sunrisers Leeds. Backed by a historic inaugural player auction format, these structural transformations have reshaped team dynamics from the ground up.
In the Women's Hundred, the Indian contingent has once again captured significant attention in the player selection process, showcasing a stellar mix of direct pre-signings, fierce draft battles, and a few notable exclusions. Franchise strategy heavily shaped how top-tier Indian talent made their way into tournament squads ahead of the opening fixtures.
Stars Top Recruitment Chart
Star opening batter Smriti Mandhana and dynamic middle-order mainstay Jemimah Rodrigues secured their spots early, having been directly pre-signed by the Manchester Super Giants and Southern Brave, respectively, bypassing the intense bidding floor.
When the player draft officially commenced, explosive wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh emerged as the most expensive Indian acquisition. She was snapped up by the Manchester Super Giants for a hefty £50,000 after the franchise made a decisive, solitary bid that successfully warded off any competition.
Meanwhile, versatile all-rounder Deepti Sharma found a new home with SunRisers Leeds, who secured her services at a smart bargain price of £27,500 after opening the bidding uncontested.
Some Bitter Heartbreaks
However, the auction format also brought disappointment for other hopefuls from the subcontinent. Several prominent names, including Yastika Bhatia and Sree Charani, went entirely unsold during the draft proceedings, missing out on contracts alongside a few other compatriots who failed to attract bids from the eight franchises operating under strict squad purses.
Jemimah Joins Camp
As teams finalize their preparations for the high-intensity format, overseas stars have begun traveling to join their respective environments. Bringing immediate momentum to her franchise setup, Jemimah has already crossed continents and joined her Southern Brave side in the UK, ready to make an immediate impact as the tournament gets underway.