Who Is Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed? Inside His Expanding Global Influence

After Trump took office, Sheikh Tahnoon gained repeated access to the White House. In March 2025, he met Trump directly. Two months later, the administration pledged to provide the UAE with approximately 500,000 advanced AI chips per year, enough to build one of the world's largest AI data centre clusters. Roughly one-fifth of those chips were designated for G42, per the Wall Street Journal. The UAE committed to making matching investments in US AI infrastructure. It announced plans for $1.4 trillion in US-linked AI investments over the following decade.