Who Is Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed? Inside His Expanding Global Influence

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed is the UAE's National Security Adviser, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi
He oversees a vast portfolio that includes sovereign wealth fund ADIA, investment giant ADQ, First Abu Dhabi Bank, International Holding Company, G42 and AI investment vehicle MGX
An investigation revealed that a CIA operative worked with Tahnoon and G42 to address US concerns over the company's China links
In June 2024, a CIA operative named Gannon boarded a private flight from the UAE to Washington alongside Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two men had been in close contact for more than six months. Gannon had begun his work by conducting surveillance on G42, the UAE's flagship artificial intelligence company that Tahnoon chairs. He concluded it by advising Tahnoon on exactly what G42 would need to do to earn Washington's trust.
The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published the full account of that in an investigation. It brought renewed scrutiny to one of the world's most influential yet least publicly visible figures, and raised questions about the relationship between Gulf capital, the Trump administration and US technology policy.
Who He Is Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan?
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a son of the UAE's founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the younger brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He was born in 1968 and entered public life in 1996 as director of his father's private department, per his official biography. That role gave him direct exposure to how the UAE state was governed before he took on formal institutional responsibilities.
In 2016, a federal decree issued by the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed him as National Security Adviser, reporting directly to the chairman of the Supreme Council for National Security, per the UAE Cabinet's official announcement. In 2023, an Emiri Decree from President Sheikh Mohamed appointed him Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
He also chairs the Abu Dhabi Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, which is responsible for developing and implementing policy on AI research, infrastructure and investment across the emirate.
The Portfolio
The scale of what Sheikh Tahnoon oversees across government and the private sector is unusual even by the standards of Gulf royals who hold multiple institutional roles.
He chairs the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the world's largest sovereign wealth funds, with assets under management estimated at over $1 trillion. He has chaired the International Holding Company since April 2020 and chairs ADQ, a major holding company active in energy, food, healthcare and logistics.
Additionally, he chairs First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's largest lender, formed from the 2017 merger of First Gulf Bank and the National Bank of Abu Dhabi. He chairs Royal Group, an Abu Dhabi conglomerate with more than 60 companies and 20,000 employees across property, construction, aviation and hospitality.
On the technology side, he chairs G42, the UAE's leading AI and cloud computing group. He also chairs MGX, a technology-focused investment vehicle launched in 2024.
Moreover, his national security role encompasses not only conventional security but food security, energy independence and technological sovereignty. In practice, those priorities and his commercial roles run along the same axis.
G42 and Microsoft
G42 is the institution where Tahnoon's roles as national security principal and technology investor converge most directly.
US officials had grown concerned about G42's prior business relationships with Chinese technology companies, its use of Chinese telecommunications equipment, and the risk that advanced American technology could find its way to Beijing through those connections, per the Wall Street Journal investigation. A CIA operative working under diplomatic cover at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi examined G42's leadership, partnerships and security practices, including the role of company CEO Peng Xiao.
Over several months, that operative advised Tahnoon on what changes G42 would need to make. The company removed Chinese technology from its systems. Alan Estevez, the US Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, visited Abu Dhabi, toured G42's headquarters and met Tahnoon's chief of staff. He came away satisfied, per the Wall Street Journal.
In April 2024, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment in G42 to accelerate its AI capabilities and global expansion, per Microsoft's official announcement. The deal marked one of the largest US technology commitments to the Gulf to date and followed directly from the process the CIA operative had helped facilitate.
Stargate and MGX
MGX participated in OpenAI's $6.6 billion funding round in 2024, per OpenAI's official announcement of the round. In January 2025, OpenAI announced the Stargate Project, a joint initiative with SoftBank and Microsoft to invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure across the United States. MGX was named as a founding partner of the project.
The Stargate announcement positioned the UAE's sovereign capital as a direct participant in the buildout of American AI infrastructure, rather than simply a foreign investor in US technology companies.
The Crypto Deal And The Chip Approval
Shortly before US President Trump's inauguration in January 2026, Aryam Investment, a company linked to Tahnoon, agreed to purchase a 49% stake in World Liberty Financial, the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture, for $500 million, as per the WSJ investigation. The deal made Aryam the largest shareholder and the only known outside investor in the company, which is backed by a stablecoin called USD1 and run by members of the Trump and Witkoff families.
After Trump took office, Sheikh Tahnoon gained repeated access to the White House. In March 2025, he met Trump directly. Two months later, the administration pledged to provide the UAE with approximately 500,000 advanced AI chips per year, enough to build one of the world's largest AI data centre clusters. Roughly one-fifth of those chips were designated for G42, per the Wall Street Journal. The UAE committed to making matching investments in US AI infrastructure. It announced plans for $1.4 trillion in US-linked AI investments over the following decade.
The sequence of events drew Congressional attention. Critics questioned whether the crypto stake and the chip approval were connected. The White House denied any conflict of interest, per the Wall Street Journal's reporting.
Why He Sheikh Tahnoon In The Spotlight?
WSJ’s account of the CIA operative's role is significant for what it reveals about how the US managed its concerns over G42's China links. Rather than imposing restrictions or cutting the UAE off from American technology, Washington deployed intelligence resources to assess the risk, worked with Tahnoon to address it, and then rewarded the outcome with investment access and chip approvals worth billions of dollars.
That approach reflects how the US has chosen to engage with Gulf partners in the AI era: through a combination of intelligence monitoring, direct diplomacy and commercial incentive, rather than sanctions or exclusion. Tahnoon, as both national security adviser and chair of the country's key AI institutions, was the single point of contact through whom all of that ran.
Whether the crypto stake represented a legitimate commercial transaction or something more entangled with the policy decisions that followed is a question that remains open. What is not in question is the outcome: G42 is now a Microsoft partner, MGX is a Stargate founder, and the UAE has secured access to advanced US AI chips that few other countries have been granted.