PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Preview, BWF China Open 2026: Timings, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Check the live streaming, H2H, timings, date info for the BWF China Open 2026 Round of 32 fixture featuring PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu will be seen in action at the China Open 2026 badminton Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Sindhu takes on Hooda in the first match at the China Open 2026 badminton

  • Sindhu is fresh from her Japan Open 2026 heroics

  • Both players will be keen to outdo each other at the BWF Super 1000 tournament

After years of battling injuries and inconsistent results, PV Sindhu finally ended her barren run after clinching the BWF Japan Open 2026 women's title. Sindhu registered a straight games (21-17, 21-17) win over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi as the 31-year-old clinch her first major title in two years, and also became the first-ever Indian to win the tournament.

Her opening match at the China Open 2026 will be against fellow Indian Unnati Hooda as the Indian shuttler looks to make it back-to-back victories.

As for Unnati, the young Indian shuttler has not been her best since the Polish Open victory back in March. Unnati suffered a battling 21-16, 16-21, 15-21 defeat at the hands of Huang Yu-Hsun in the first round at Japan Open.

PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda, China Open 2026: H2H

Unnati and Sindhu have faced each other on two occasions, with each player securing a victory in their respective matches.

PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda, China Open 2026: Match Details

The two players will take on each other in the Round of 32 at the China Open 2026. The match is set to take place on Wednesday, July 22. Timings are not disclosed yet.

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2024 Paris Summer Olympics Women's Singles badminton PV Sindhu Vs He Bing Jiao_5 - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
PV Sindhu Vs Wong Ling Ching Highlights, BWF Japan Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Defeats Malaysian Rival. - | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
BWF India Open 2025: India's PV Sindhu returns to Japan's Manami Suizu - | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
Japan Open Super 750: Unnati Hooda faced a 21-16, 16-21, 15-21 defeat against Huang Yu-Hsun of Chinese Taipei in the opening round - Photo: File

PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda, China Open 2026: Streaming Info

Live streaming of China Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. Live telecast and TV channel details for the China Open have not been announced yet.

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

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