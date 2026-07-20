PV Sindhu Vs Unnati Hooda Preview, BWF China Open 2026: Timings, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Sindhu takes on Hooda in the first match at the China Open 2026 badminton
Sindhu is fresh from her Japan Open 2026 heroics
Both players will be keen to outdo each other at the BWF Super 1000 tournament
After years of battling injuries and inconsistent results, PV Sindhu finally ended her barren run after clinching the BWF Japan Open 2026 women's title. Sindhu registered a straight games (21-17, 21-17) win over Japan's Akane Yamaguchi as the 31-year-old clinch her first major title in two years, and also became the first-ever Indian to win the tournament.
Her opening match at the China Open 2026 will be against fellow Indian Unnati Hooda as the Indian shuttler looks to make it back-to-back victories.
As for Unnati, the young Indian shuttler has not been her best since the Polish Open victory back in March. Unnati suffered a battling 21-16, 16-21, 15-21 defeat at the hands of Huang Yu-Hsun in the first round at Japan Open.
PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda, China Open 2026: H2H
Unnati and Sindhu have faced each other on two occasions, with each player securing a victory in their respective matches.
PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda, China Open 2026: Match Details
The two players will take on each other in the Round of 32 at the China Open 2026. The match is set to take place on Wednesday, July 22. Timings are not disclosed yet.
PV Sindhu vs Unnati Hooda, China Open 2026: Streaming Info
Live streaming of China Open 2026 badminton matches will be available to watch on the BWF TV YouTube channel in India. Live telecast and TV channel details for the China Open have not been announced yet.