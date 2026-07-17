BWF Japan Open 2026: PV Sindhu Advances To Semifinals After Nozomi Okuhara Withdraws

PV Sindhu reached the Japan Open semifinals after Nozomi Okuhara withdrew before their quarterfinal
The Indian star had entered the last eight by beating World No. 5 Han Yue 21-16, 21-14
Sindhu will now face former Olympic champion Chen Yufei for a place in the Japan Open 2026 final
PV Sindhu's highly anticipated quarterfinal against home favourite Nozomi Okuhara at the BWF Japan Open 2026 ended before a shuttle was struck, as the Japanese star withdrew due to injury, handing the Indian ace a walkover into the semifinals.
The clash was expected to renew one of women's badminton's fiercest rivalries, with the pair sharing memorable battles at the Olympics, World Championships and BWF World Tour over the past decade. However, Okuhara's late withdrawal denied fans another chapter in the storied contest.
Sindhu had entered the quarterfinal in impressive form after dismantling World No. 5 Han Yue 21-16, 21-14 in just 35 minutes, showcasing aggressive shot-making and sharp movement around the court.
Her commanding display had raised expectations for another high-quality contest against Okuhara, who progressed after top seed An Se-young retired from their second-round match with an injury.
The walkover sent Sindhu into her first BWF World Tour Super 750 semifinal of the 2026 season, marking another significant milestone in her comeback campaign.
It also improved her head-to-head advantage over Okuhara, a rivalry that has produced several iconic encounters, including the Rio 2016 Olympic semifinal, where Sindhu prevailed in straight games before eventually winning silver.
With the semifinal berth secured, Sindhu will now face former Olympic champion Chen Yufei of China, another familiar rival on the international circuit. The Indian star will look to carry her momentum into the last four as she aims for her first World Tour title of the season and a place in the Japan Open final.