Alakh Pandey Interview: 'AI Will Make Classrooms Even More Interactive'

A

For me, democratisation doesn’t mean giving everyone the same AI tool. It means ensuring every child, irrespective of where they come from, has an equal opportunity to learn well.

Our classrooms are incredibly diverse. Students learn in different languages, come from varied backgrounds, and have very different levels of exposure to technology. If we provide AI solutions that are built on the assumption that every learner has a premium to pay and have uninterrupted high-speed internet access, it will only benefit a small section of students.

The opportunity is to build AI that is affordable, understands Indian languages, works well even in low-resource environments and adapts to different learning contexts. That’s when technology truly becomes inclusive.