Row over Islamic religious instructions to student for homework in Hyd school, teacher terminated

A private school teacher in the city has been terminated from service after a row erupted over her allegedly assigning Islamic religious practices as homework to a Hindu student, officials said on Thursday.
The family members of the child alleged that the teacher had assigned such work to the boy on Wednesday even as right-wing activists on Thursday held a protest at the school over the incident.
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday took strong exception to the instructions given as part of the academic activity by the school teacher and demanded action against the institution.
DCP (Charminar Zone) Khare Kiran Prabhakar told reporters that one female teacher on Wednesday assigned homework to the Grade-II students that everyone should read 'Kalma'. Of the 25 students in the class, only one is a Hindu student, he said.
“It is a complete violation of the education policy as well as the school's policy that she wrote that all students should read 'Kalma',” he said.
Meanwhile, the teacher was terminated over the issue, an official of the school management said on Thursday.
The parents subsequently wrote to the school principal on Thursday saying they have "accepted the apology from the teacher" and urged the school authorities to withdraw their complaint.
No immediate decision was taken on revoking the termination.
The parents gave a statement to police that they are satisfied with the action taken against the teacher and the issue has been resolved.
The parents have not submitted any complaint to the police and no legal action has been taken so far, the DCP said.
If any complaint is filed, then police will proceed after obtaining a legal opinion, he said.
The police official appealed to the citizens not to spread any rumours over the incident.
The DCP said more than 30 protesters were taken into preventive custody following the protest.
Earlier, an aunt of the six-year-old student who confronted the teachers at the school alleged that she found instructions in the boy's homework diary to read certain content related to core Muslim belief.
She claimed that the school principal had told her that it was a religious topic which is mandatory for all students to follow.
The woman, who showed the school almanac, quoted the teacher who gave the instructions as having stated that she had written the instructions in the boy's book by mistake.
Finding fault with the directives and the school's response, she said such religion-related home work should be given only to those who opt for it.
She said the education department should take action over the incident.
A video of the woman confronting the school authorities has gone viral.
Taking strong exception to the incident, Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded that action be taken against the school management.
"Why are the so-called secular outfits tight-lipped on the incident?" he asked.
Expressing confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana after the next assembly elections in 2028, Sanjay Kumar said it would be made mandatory for all Hindu students to apply 'tilak' (religious mark on the forehead).
VHP leader Ravinuthala Shashidhar sought action against the institution, saying its recognition by the government should be revoked.