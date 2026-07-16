Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant’s $112 Million Terrorism Insurance Policy Breach

The Balance of Plant encompasses the massive steam turbines, electrical transformers, and external cooling reservoirs managed by contractors like Reliance Infrastructure. If an insurgent group or automated cyber asset successfully disables these conventional components, the event can trigger a critical loss of off-site power, starving the primary reactor core of the electricity required to run its emergency cooling pumps. Because the potential cascade of an attack is so severe, no single domestic insurance company possesses the capital depth to shoulder the liability alone. Nuclear coverage is heavily driven by international reinsurance pools, where the primary risk is divided and distributed across a global syndicate of underwriters to ensure that a worst-case scenario can be completely funded without collapsing local financial markets.