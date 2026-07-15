Ransomware Group Reportedly Leaks Kudankulam Nuclear Plant Blueprints

According to the report, the files contain vendor bids, an approved supplier list and records of a 2024 joint inspection by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) and Reliance, including equipment photographs. Another document indicates Reliance Infrastructure and NPCIL secured an insurance policy. This policy would pay out $112mn if terrorism affected Unit 3 or Unit 4. Security analysts warned that hostile actors could use this data to map auxiliary networks, identify contractors and find vulnerabilities.