India Opens Nuclear-Energy Sector To Private Firms In Major Policy Shift

India has officially opened its nuclear power sector to private companies, allowing them to build and operate reactors — including small modular reactors — ending decades of state monopoly.
The aim is to raise nuclear capacity from around 8,880 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031–32, reinforcing the country’s clean-energy drive and contributing to net-zero carbon goals.
The policy shift will be backed by a revised regulatory framework, including planned amendments to key nuclear laws, to ensure safe deployment and private-sector participation in nuclear energy and innovation.
In a bold new energy policy change, India has opened its nuclear power sector to private participation — ending decades of state monopoly. The announcement, made on 27 November 2025, allows private companies to build and operate nuclear reactors, including “small desi modular reactors” (SMRs), as part of an effort to significantly expand the country’s nuclear generating capacity.
Currently, India’s installed nuclear capacity stands at roughly 8,880 megawatts (MW), generated by state-owned entities. With the new policy, the goal is to reach 22,480 MW by 2031–32. The expansion is part of a broader national push toward clean energy, reducing carbon emissions and supporting India’s commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2070.
To facilitate this transformation, the government will set up a revised regulatory framework. Legislative amendments are expected to follow — including changes to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act — to allow private firms to participate under safe and clearly defined norms.
Officials say private involvement is vital to accelerate nuclear innovation in India, especially in deploying smaller, modular and advanced reactors — a model that offers flexibility, quicker deployment and efficiency compared to traditional large-scale plants. They argue this shift will not only bolster national energy security, but also attract investment, encourage technological development, and complement India’s renewable-energy ambitions.
Nevertheless, the government and regulatory agencies emphasise that safety and environmental protocols will remain stringent. Any new partnerships and plants will be subject to oversight, quality assurance and compliance with international norms.