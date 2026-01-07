Indian Cricketer Shubman Gill Meets British Influencer KSI In Mumbai - Check Pictures

After sharing space with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, Gill has shared photos of him hanging out with British YouTuber KSI. The duo were seen having quality time with pictures uploaded on Gill's Instagram account

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Shubman Gill x KSI
Shubman Gill (left) having a fun moment with KSI. Photo: X
Summary
  • Shubman Gill was seen hanging out with British YouTuber KSI

  • The 26-year-old will be leading IND in the forthcoming ODI series against NZ

  • Gill has been dropped from the T20I squad for the World Cup

India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill will be seen leading the Men In Blue in the upcoming New Zealand ODI series later this week. Gill had suffered an injury that made him sit out of the South Africa series.

However, the 26-year-old has recovered and is fit to lead the side and was also involved in Punjab's Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025 match. Off the field, Gill has been very active with some promotional activities.

After sharing space with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland, Gill has shared photos of him hanging out with British YouTuber KSI. The duo were seen having quality time with pictures uploaded on Gill's Instagram account.

KSI, who is a huge Arsenal fan, is a co-owner of Prime alongside Logan Paul. He is a musician and professional boxer by trade as well. KSI is in India for a promotional event and will be dividing his time between Mumbai and Delhi during his stay.

“Fun times only," Gill captioned his posts on Instagram.

Speaking of Gill, the Indian captain will be aiming to get back on track after being dropped from the T20I World Cup squad. The 26-year-old, who was the vice-captain at the T20I Asia Cup last year, did not make the list despite being the captain of the ODI and Test team.

He will miss the five-match T20I series against the BlackCaps at home and the T20 World Cup that will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Published At:
