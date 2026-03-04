Wolves 2-1 Liverpool FC, English Premier League: Andre's Late Winner Stuns Reds At Molineux
Last-place Wolverhampton stunned Premier League champion Liverpool with a 2-1 win at Molineux Stadium on Tuesday. Brazilian midfielder Andre struck a deflected winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time to deliver a blow to Liverpool’s hopes of securing Champions League soccer next season. It sent Wolves fans wild in a thrilling finish to the match. A dramatic end to the game saw Mohamed Salah score in the 83rd minute — ending his 10-game league goal drought — to equalize for Liverpool soon after Rodrigo Gomes had put Wolves ahead in the 78th.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE