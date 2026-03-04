SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Markram Inspects Eden Gardens Pitch Ahead Of Semi-final

South Africa are preparing for their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Gardens on March 3, with captain Aiden Markram and coach Shukri Conrad inspecting the pitch. The unbeaten Proteas will rely on Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, and their strong lower order, while Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj lead the bowling. Despite their red-hot form, past knockout failures still linger as they face Mitchell Santner’s explosive New Zealand side at the iconic Eden Gardens.

SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal SA training-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
1/8
SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal SA training-George Linde
South Africa's George Linde bowls during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
2/8
SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal SA training-
South Africa's players during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
3/8
SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal SA training-Marco Jansen
South Africa's Marco Jansen during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
4/8
SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal SA training-David Miller
South Africa's David Miller during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
5/8
SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal SA training-Kwena Maphaka
South Africa's Kwena Maphaka during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
6/8
SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal SA training-Dewald Brevis
South Africa's Dewald Brevis during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
7/8
SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal SA training-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram inspects the pitch during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
8/8
SA Vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 1st semifinal SA training-Anrich Nortje
South Africa's Anrich Nortje during a training session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 first semifinal cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Tags

