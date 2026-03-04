SA Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: Markram Inspects Eden Gardens Pitch Ahead Of Semi-final
South Africa are preparing for their T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against New Zealand at Eden Gardens on March 3, with captain Aiden Markram and coach Shukri Conrad inspecting the pitch. The unbeaten Proteas will rely on Markram, Ryan Rickelton, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, and their strong lower order, while Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj lead the bowling. Despite their red-hot form, past knockout failures still linger as they face Mitchell Santner’s explosive New Zealand side at the iconic Eden Gardens.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE