Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

India's Lakshya Sen celebrates winning his men's singles match against China's Shi Yuqi on day one of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Photo: (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)

India's Lakshya Sen celebrates winning his men's singles match against China's Shi Yuqi on day one of the All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Photo: (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)