Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi, All England Open 2026: Sen Stuns World No. 1 In Dramatic Upset

Lakshya Sen defeated world number one Shi Yu Qi 23-21, 19-21, 21-17 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, 3 March, at the All England Open 2026
Shi Yu Qi struggled with lifts and key errors, while Sen stayed composed and turned the match in his favor in the decider
Sen celebrated briefly with his coach, acknowledged Shi at the net, and achieved a landmark win after nearly three years of trying
Lakshya Sen stunned world number one Shi Yu Qi in the first round of the All England Open 2026 at Utilita Arena Birmingham, taking the opening game 23-21. Both players battled hard, but Shi missed key lifts that allowed Sen to edge ahead.
Shi Yu Qi bounced back in the second game, capitalizing on a few unforced errors from Sen to take it 21-19. Sen stayed composed, waiting for opportunities to turn the match back in his favor.
In the decider, Sen mixed sharp net play and well-timed lifts, forcing a crucial long shot from Shi that gave him match point. He converted it to win 21-17, celebrating briefly with his coach before acknowledging Shi and the crowd, finally overcoming the defending champion after nearly three years.