Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

Sanju Samson faces possible ICC scrutiny after his helmet-throw celebration against West Indies, raising concerns over potential action ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final vs England

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sanju samson Vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens-Sanju Samson
India's Sanju Samson, 9, reacts after winning in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sanju Samson’s emotional helmet-throw celebration after the winning runs against West Indies has reportedly attracted ICC attention

  • The act could be reviewed under Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct concerning misuse of cricket equipment

  • While no official action is confirmed, concerns remain over a possible fine or reprimand before the England semi-final

Reports are circulating that India’s wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson could face disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following his emotional celebration after a match-winning knock against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s.

Samson’s unbeaten 97 helped India chase 196 and secure a place in the semifinals against England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, but his on-field reaction has drawn attention.

In the moments following the winning boundary, Samson removed and threw his helmet to the ground before dropping to his knees with hands raised, a sequence that quickly went viral across social media platforms.

While the gesture appeared to be an emotional response to an important personal and team achievement, it potentially falls under scrutiny due to ICC conduct rules regarding player behaviour on the field.

Could Samson Face ICC Sanctions Under Code of Conduct?

Under Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, actions involving the throwing or striking of equipment, like helmets, bats or stumps, can be considered “abuse of cricket equipment” regardless of intent.

Related Content
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, right, and batting partner Sanju Samson touch gloves during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata, India, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Overtakes Rohit Sharma In This Elite List - Check Details
India's Sanju Samson, second right, being congratulated by West Indies' captain Shai Hope and others after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026. - | Photo: PTI
IND Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Samson Credits Learning From ‘Greats’ Kohli And Rohit After Match-Winning Knock
Sanju Samson looks to the heavens after helping India win the T20 World Cup match against West Indies in Kolkata. - AP
Sanju Samson Plays Innings Of His Life To Power India Into T20 World Cup Semi-Finals
Sanju Samson celebrates with teammates after helping India win the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match against West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata. - PTI
India Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Sanju Samson Shuts Up Critics With Sublime Knock, Takes Men In Blue To Semi-Finals
Related Content

Incidents classified as Level-1 offences typically result in fines (up to 50 % of match fees) and demerit points, though match suspensions are rare for celebratory breaches. A recent example saw Scotland’s George Munsey receive one demerit point for throwing his helmet in a T20 World Cup match.

So far, the ICC has not officially confirmed any action against Samson, and match referees often consider emotional context and intent when determining penalties. Given his performance and the celebratory nature of the incident, any sanction, if imposed, may lean toward fines or reprimand rather than a ban.

Fans' Reactions on The Reports

Reports suggesting possible ICC action against Sanju Samson have not gone down well with supporters. Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) were seen expressing disappointment, arguing that the celebration was purely emotional and not an act of dissent.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

  2. Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties: What Happens If IND V ENG T20 World Cup Knockout Match Gets Abandoned?

  5. War Cloud Looms Over Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 - Here's What We Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open: Can Indian Shuttler Topple World No. 1?

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  4. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  5. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  3. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  4. Nagpur Factory Blast Death Toll Rises To 19 As Another Worker Dies

  5. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

  4. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz, Iranian Strikes Kill 3 In UAE

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List