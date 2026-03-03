Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

Summary of this article
Sanju Samson’s emotional helmet-throw celebration after the winning runs against West Indies has reportedly attracted ICC attention
The act could be reviewed under Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct concerning misuse of cricket equipment
While no official action is confirmed, concerns remain over a possible fine or reprimand before the England semi-final
Reports are circulating that India’s wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson could face disciplinary action from the International Cricket Council (ICC) following his emotional celebration after a match-winning knock against the West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s.
Samson’s unbeaten 97 helped India chase 196 and secure a place in the semifinals against England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, but his on-field reaction has drawn attention.
In the moments following the winning boundary, Samson removed and threw his helmet to the ground before dropping to his knees with hands raised, a sequence that quickly went viral across social media platforms.
While the gesture appeared to be an emotional response to an important personal and team achievement, it potentially falls under scrutiny due to ICC conduct rules regarding player behaviour on the field.
Could Samson Face ICC Sanctions Under Code of Conduct?
Under Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct, actions involving the throwing or striking of equipment, like helmets, bats or stumps, can be considered “abuse of cricket equipment” regardless of intent.
Incidents classified as Level-1 offences typically result in fines (up to 50 % of match fees) and demerit points, though match suspensions are rare for celebratory breaches. A recent example saw Scotland’s George Munsey receive one demerit point for throwing his helmet in a T20 World Cup match.
So far, the ICC has not officially confirmed any action against Samson, and match referees often consider emotional context and intent when determining penalties. Given his performance and the celebratory nature of the incident, any sanction, if imposed, may lean toward fines or reprimand rather than a ban.
Fans' Reactions on The Reports
Reports suggesting possible ICC action against Sanju Samson have not gone down well with supporters. Several fans on X (formerly Twitter) were seen expressing disappointment, arguing that the celebration was purely emotional and not an act of dissent.