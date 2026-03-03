'I'm Sure It's Going To Be Very Quiet' Sam Curran Wishes To Silence Wankhede Crowd In World Cup Semi-Final Against India

India will face England in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs England match T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final
Sam Curran believes that England will silence the Wankhede crowd in the T20 World Cup semi-final against India. Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sam Curran hopes for a perfect game against in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup

  • He admits that playing in the IPL has helped foreigners to perform well in the subcontinent conditions

  • He also hinted that England would plan well against Abhishek Sharma, who slammed a blistering 135 when both teams last played at Wankhede Stadium

Sam Curran believes that there won't be any novelty factor when both India and England lock swords in the third consecutive T20 World Cup tournament. Both teams won't have any secrets to throw at each other here on Thursday, said the all-rounder two days before the high-stakes clash.

India and England have won one semi-final each against each other in the last two World Cups and have gone on to win the title on both occasions. While England demolished India by 10 wickets in 2022, the Men In Blue made an inspiring comeback in the subsequent tournament in 2024, winning the semi-finals by a staggering number of runs.

"It's just nice having played at the ground many times, so there's not many unknowns for us," Curran told reporters here ahead of England's training session on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

"We've got two days training now, so we'll get used to the surroundings, the change room, and (the) dimensions of the ground...things like that. You play (at) these stadiums so much, you get used to different conditions.

Related Content
England's Sam Curran, right, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Italy's Marcus Campopiano during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and Italy in Kolkata, India. - Photo: AP/Bikas Das
England At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming
England's Sam Curran celebrates after wining against Nepal during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai, India, Sunday,Feb. 8, 2026 - (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Nepal Vs England Highlights, T20 World Cup: Sam Curran Holds Nerve As ENG Win By Four Runs To Avoid Upset
England players celebrate after wining against Nepal during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Mumbai, India. - Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Nepal Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Sam Curran Holds His Nerve In Final Over, Defends 10 Runs
England's Jacob Bethell, left, and Jos Buttler celebrates the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage during the third T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in Pallekele, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Feb, 3. 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Sri Lanka Vs England Highlights, 3rd T20I: Jacob Bethell's Bowling Heroics Seal 12-Run Win For Hosts
Related Content


"The crowd, the opposition, we play a lot with the Indian guys, so there's going to be no secrets in terms of what each team will probably throw at each other," he added.

Speaking on England's journey, Curran admitted that their journey to the semi-finals hasn't been smooth sailing, but once you are in the knockouts it's what you do on the day that matters, and he's hopeful that they'll have a perfect game against India.

"It doesn't really matter now; it comes down to the World Cup semifinal. If there's ever a time we want to play our perfect game, it's probably Thursday night," Curran said.

"We've all been chipping in at different times but we know in T20 cricket it probably just takes a couple of our guys to come good with the bat and good with the ball."

Sam Curran also expressed his excitement of playing at the Wankhede Stadium and said that it could be a high-scoring game as it's a good pitch with small boundary dimensions.

"It's a fantastic stadium, obviously very iconic. I'm sure it's going to be very quiet on Thursday night," Curran said with a smile.

"As a young cricketer, you dream of playing India in a semifinal of the World Cup. It's normally a pretty good wicket, small ground, so I'm probably expecting a really high-scoring game," he added.

Sam Curran also emphasized the role of the IPL in helping foreigners acclimate to the conditions better, and has taken the fear factor of the playing conditions and Indian players out of their minds.

Also, the fact that England have played in different conditions both in India and Sri Lanka shows that they have adapted well to the conditions.

Despite the defending champions' confident campaign so far, Curran said his side won't be intimidated "India are a quality side, but we've played a lot of cricket here. Most of our (players in the) team have played in the IPL and against India. We're not fearing anything and I'm sure both teams are really excited by the challenge of Thursday night and hopefully, the perfect game for us happens," Curran said.

"This tournament for us has been a little bit of a challenge in terms of (how) we've come across so many different conditions, playing in Sri Lanka and obviously a couple games here and in Kolkata," he continued said.

"We've adapted extremely well. You'd probably say that the non-subcontinental teams have adapted really well to I guess the conditions thrown at them."

"All of us play a lot of cricket in India now, so we know how to play on these grounds and we know what to expect and the IPL, no question, has helped a lot of that with the players.

"South Africa, New Zealand (are) fantastic teams and we're a really good team as well. And of course, India. I think probably the four best teams are in the semifinals and we'll see who takes that trophy," Curran added.

Will Abhishek Regain His Lost Touch At Wankhede?

It was at this venue that Abhishek smashed his highest T20I score against England. He smashed a blistering 135 runs off just 54 balls and blazed 13 sixes and seven fours during his innings. Sam Curran told the reporters that they have their place to stop the World No.1 batter from unleashing himself on the English bowlers.

"I do hope Abhishek doesn't have (a) same knock again. We're very well-planned for the game and we (keep the) focus on Thursday night," Curran concluded.

From PTI Inputs

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Confirm Return To M. Chinnaswamy Stadium For IPL 2026 Home Matches

  2. Will Sanju Samson Miss India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final? Fans React To ICC Ban Reports

  3. South Africa Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About 1st Semi-Final At Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs England Semi-Final Uncertainties: What Happens If IND V ENG T20 World Cup Knockout Match Gets Abandoned?

  5. War Cloud Looms Over Pakistan's Tour Of Bangladesh 2026 - Here's What We Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Score, All England Open: Can Indian Shuttler Topple World No. 1?

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yuqi LIVE Streaming, Round Of 32 All England Open 2026: When And Where To Watch

  4. All England Open Badminton Championships 2026: Preview, Live Streaming, Indians To Watch In BWF Super 1000 Tournament

  5. All England Open Preview: Dubai-Stranded Sindhu Forced Out; Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag Spearhead India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. All 14 JNU students Out  Of Tihar Jail After Court Orders Immediate Release

  2. Day In Pics: March 02, 2026

  3. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

  4. Nagpur Factory Blast Death Toll Rises To 19 As Another Worker Dies

  5. Thousands Defy Police Restrictions To Pay Homage To Khamenei In Kashmir

Entertainment News

  1. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  2. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  3. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  4. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  5. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

US News

  1. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  4. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  5. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

World News

  1. Missing In Action: The Inability Of Toothless Global Bodies To Stop Wars

  2. US-Israel-Iran War News: Iran Operations Likely To last 4 To 5 weeks, Says Trump

  3. Passing The Watermelon: Questions Over Timing Of Modi's Israel Visit

  4. Manufacturing War: The US–Israel Assault on Iran And Threat To West Asia

  5. The Curious Timing Of PM Modi’s Israel Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Barcelona Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, Copa Del Rey SF: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  2. Selective Outrage, Double Standards, And The Erosion Of International Law

  3. Decapitation & Deterrence: The Iranian Regime At A Historic Crossroads

  4. Khamenei’s Killing: What Iranian Women Feel About Regime Change 

  5. Oil Trade In Crisis, Markets Anxious As Attacks Escalate At Strategically Crucial Strait Of Hormuz

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Live Updates: Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz, Iranian Strikes Kill 3 In UAE

  7. Modi Speaks to Netanyahu, Calls for Civilian Safety and End to Hostilities

  8. India Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8s: Men In Blue Pull Off Their Highest Run-Chase - Check List